(Clarinda) -- Clarinda School District staff members have more opportunities to hone their skills next school year.
At its regular meeting Wednesday evening, the Clarinda School Board approved the district's calendar for the 2022-23 school year. Clarinda School Superintendent Chris Bergman tells KMA News a team of instructors, administrators and instructor coaches conducted a thorough review of the calendar in preparation for the new school year.
"We worked hard at the beginning to identify what are the main drivers that should, you know, have us prepare our calendar in the way that we proposed," said Bergman. "Professional learning was the number-one driver, so we feel really good that teachers will get the tools that they need to keep increasing our student achievement, and academics, and social-emotional. It was a really good thing."
Included in next school year's calendar are additional professional learning days--either with student vacation days or two-hour early dismissals. Bergman says the total days devoted to professional learning are the same as the 2020-21 school year, and more than the current school year.
"Last year, we had less professional learning days," she said, "because teachers had three days on the calendar that were typically professional learning. They were paid their same contract amount for the year, but worked three less days. We also did some things with our teacher quality money, where typically, it's an eight-hour day, and you would get paid a lump sum. That same lump sum was paid out for four hours of work."
Bergman attributed the decline in this year's professional learning days to a decrease in supplement state aid awarded to the district. However, the superintendent says it was important to increase those sessions for next school year.
"One of the things that we knew when we made that decision was that it would impact professional learning, you know, a little bit," said Bergman. "But, we really felt like since we didn't have as much SSA percentage to work with, we wanted to do everything we could for teachers. So, our team sat down and worked through that last year when we were trying to find a way to show our teachers we really care about them."
Under next school year's calendar, the first day of school is August 23rd, with the last day May 23rd of 2023. One minor change is a two-hour early dismissal September 16th during Homecoming celebration. A complete Clarinda School District schedule for next school year is included here: