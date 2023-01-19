(Shenandoah) -- Work continues behind the scenes on the scenes on the Shenandoah School District's activities facelift.
Back in October, Shenandoah High Principal Andrew Christensen announced an effort to "reach, revamp and reconnect" the district's extracurricular programs--including not only athletics, but also music, FFA and other activities. Since that announcement, Christensen says preliminary discussions took place in November and December, with the goal of having a plan set before this summer. Christensen updated the process on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program.
"The biggest things that are happening internally and within our building is, we're having a ton of discussions and a ton of meetings with our administration, with our staff, and collectively building it together to make sure we hear everyone's voice," said Christensen. "It's not done. That's what I want people to understand is, this is not a quick fix, or a two-week process."
School officials emailed a release to KMA News Thursday morning outlining some of the decisions already made. They include appointing Shenandoah JK-8 Principal Aaron Burdorf as the district's youth sports director, the Shenandoah School Board's approval of more than $36,000 in updated and new equipment for the high school's weight room--allowing for an expansion of space at the high school's gym, and having High School Assistant Principal and Activities Director Jon Weinrich hold monthly meeting with coaches.
"We want to make sure our athletic director, Jon Weinrich, is doing a nice job with our coaches," he said. "and that they're building that from within, and the coaches' voices are being heard in terms of how we move forward. What are the things we can to help improve in those area? Same goes with FFA, FCCLA, music, choir and band--so on and so forth."
In addition, monthly assemblies have been set at the high school outlining expectations to students and staff. Other efforts focus on building relationships both inside and outside the district's facilities. Christensen says efforts to reach out to local businesses and organizations are already underway.
"I've had the opportunity to go into different clubs, and different groups in the community," said Christensen, "and kind of present, and give an idea of what we're doing and where we're trying to go with it. Lots of phone calls with businesses. I haven't got to everybody just yet, but having conversations with them to say, 'this is where we're at, where can we improve, how can we improve our connectivity, how can we lean on you, and how can you lean on us?'"
School officials add more information is expected to be released this spring regarding the plan's pillars: community buy-in and support, parent/guardian connection and trust, and facilities. A copy of the district's release is available here: