(Essex) -- Career academy programs continue to evolve in the Essex School District.
As reported earlier this month, the Essex School Board recently approved the sale of the first home constructed by Essex High School's Building Trades program. And, Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells says a buyer has already been selected for the class' second home now under construction. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Wells says partnerships with other entities will help determine the project's completion date.
"Tarkio Tech College in Missouri, we have students go there," said Wells. "We have a student in heating and cooling--we're hoping that the program in Tarkio will come and do the heating and cooling for us. The same with the plumbing--we're counting on Tarkio to come and help us with that. We've also got students placed at Iowa Western (Community College) in electrical (training), and we're anticipating we'll be able to do some of that work under a licensed electrician."
Wells says the second home's projected cost is estimated at up to $185,000. In addition, students are also expected to erect fencing this week for animals kept in the Essex district's farm school program. Initially, Wells says students will take care of smaller animals.
"We'll have a small number of chickens--probably approximately 15," said Wells. "We'll have a couple goats--they're bred already, so we'll start with two goats, and at least one or two babies. We anticipate five or six goats by the end of the year. We'll have a couple sheep, and that will pretty much be the animals on site."
Wells says the building trades, electrical and farm school programs are providing students important hands-on training.
"We know that kids need those skills," he said. "They need to be able to come out of high school with real skills, so they can get jobs. Whether they want to college or not, they have the skills to be successful in good paying jobs. The career academy's been an important piece for Essex, and we look forward to expanding it."
Essex's farm school program is similar to a successful venture in the Hamburg School District, which has received statewide attention.In addition, planning continues for a proposed culinary arts program in Essex. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Mike Wells here: