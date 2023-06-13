(Glenwood) – Work continues to fill-in a small pond at Glenwood Lake Park with dirt.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday night, the Glenwood City Council heard an update from Mark Hughes on a project to fill-in the small body of water located adjacent to Glenwood Lake. Hughes says crews are roughly 60% finished with the work and he expects completion at the end of this week, pending weather. City Administrator Amber Farnan says the project has been in the works for a number of years.
"The Park Board has had this in their five-year plan for quite some time," said Farnan. "The DNR had suggested we remove the small lake, since it's a manmade lake, to help with the geese population. So, it's been on their to-do list for a long time, it was just the money wasn't there."
Once completed, city crews are expected to seed the area with grass with future hopes of either expanding the existing campground area or for use as a disc golf course. Hughes cautioned the city to give the dirt plenty of time to settle before any large projects in the area.
"Dirt, over time, can shrink by one-third," said Hughes. "It's being packed somewhat by the trucks driving on it, but there would be parts of the bottom that wouldn't be. My concern would be how long does a person need to let it settle if you were to ever make that a campground?"
Dirt for the project was given to the city by Hughes at no cost. At their May 9th meeting, the council approved accepting the dirt and paying for the equipment and manpower for the project at a cost not to exceed $15,000. Council Member Laurie Mead Smithers says she was under the impression that the council had only approved the dirt donation and not the overall project.
"That was one of my comments at that meeting, was that I have a concern about filling that pond in because I know there was a lot of opposition," said Smithers. "So I said I agree we should take the dirt, but that we need to hold off until we have a long-term plan as to what we were doing with it."
However, Farnan – reading from the minutes of the May 9th meeting – confirmed the council had approved the project. In other business, the council approved a sound equipment permit for Hillside House of Hell for a concert on July 1st, approved a resolution setting revised rates for the Glenwood Aquatic Center and set wages for union and non-union employees for Fiscal Year 2024.