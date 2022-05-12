Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Wind increasing. A mix of clouds and sun. High 96F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms, this evening, then periods of rain late. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.