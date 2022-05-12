(Clarinda) -- Warm weather is spurring progress on a Page County road project.
Page County Engineer J.D. King tells KMA News a Minnesota company completed cold in-place recycling work on O Avenue--otherwise known as the Stanton Road--earlier this week. King says Midstates Reclamation is moving equipment off the job site after completing asphalt recycling on both lanes of the road.
"They ground up the existing asphalt," said King. "We went all the way down to the previously backed-up concrete just underneath that overlay, ground it up, sized it, shot some asphalt in it and laid it back down, rolled it cold. That took us part of three weeks, on and off with the weather."
Since there's no pavement markings present, King says motorists are encouraged to drive with extra caution. Henningsen Construction crews are expected to begin phase two of the project next week. Weather permitting, King says paving of the 11-mile stretch of O Avenue should be completed in a few weeks--weather permitting.
"Now, there's some other things yet to occur," said King, "like shoulder stone and paving pavement markings on the new asphalt. Some of that will take longer than other things. But, the road will be open to traffic. I would expect that paving to be done in a couple of weeks."
During the paving phase, traffic is restricted with a pilot car, with flaggers providing traffic control. One lane is closed to traffic for asphalt placement. Anyone with questions on the project should contact the Page County Engineer's Office at 712-542-2510.