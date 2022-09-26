(Red Oak) -- Efforts continue on a comprehensive study of the Red Oak School District's facilities.
During its regular meeting Monday night, the Red Oak School Board heard an update from Architect Daric O'Neal with Alley Poyner Machietto Architecture -- who the board selected earlier this year to conduct the survey encompassing current facility needs and the development of a 5-10 year plan. O'Neal says his group has completed the first round of meetings, which included one with roughly half of the district staff and the other with the district's School Improvement Advisory Committee. O'Neal says some key areas rose to the top for all three locations, including Red Oak Early Childhood Development, Inman Elementary, and the Junior-Senior High School using the O.W.N. strategy to identify possible opportunities, weaknesses, and needs.
"Storage across all facilities is a number one priority, and parking and flow of traffic is also a consistent theme across all of the facilities," said O'Neal. "And then another one that rose to the top is related to just safety and security."
O'Neal says safety topics ranged from a safety plan in an active shooter scenario to additional tornado shelter space. Similar to the board's current views of the space situation at Inman that prompted the leasing of a portable classroom unit, O'Neal says the staff and SIAC groups identified multiple opportunities for additional space.
"At Inman, kind of a general dislike of the portable solution -- understanding why it's there but getting that incorporated into a long term solution -- and secure entry," he said. "Heating and cooling, the cafeteria size, and the music room and special education."
He adds two student representatives spoke at the SIAC meeting about traffic flow between classes, locker rooms, and overall logistics for students within each building. Among other things, O'Neal says a consistent topic brought up at the junior-senior high school building is more "areas to promote student success."
"Whether that's white boards, pennant boards, trophy cases or whatever that is, we saw that consistently," O'Neal explained. "More power, that has also come up all the time."
Additionally, O'Neal says items discussed included internet connectivity at all three facilities, paved parking and better drainage at the High School football field, new stage lights and a larger band room at the junior-senior high school due to increased course enrollment, reconfiguring locker rooms and bleachers, and updating bathrooms at the football, baseball, and softball fields.
Following the comprehensive discussions, O'Neal says they will begin having groups further break down specific target areas.
"We'll take activities and focus specifically on the band, music, and drama piece, and then we'll have one that's for, say, outdoor activity pieces and indoor activity pieces, and we'll have a technology piece where we'll bring in a consultant," said O'Neal. "We are going to participate in your security meeting with your consultant from Kansas City that's coming up to help with that state assessment and funding path."
O'Neal says a second meeting with school faculty and staff and a community meeting open to the public is still on the docket this fall. He adds they will soon begin sending out surveys to various stakeholders in the community. O'Neal estimates late November as when the board could receive an executive summary of the findings.
In other business, the board...
--Approved the hiring of Carter Bruce as Junior High School Boys Basketball Coach, Nikki Rengstorf as the High School Junior Class Prom Sponsor, and the acceptance of Naomi McCunn as a Junior and Senior High School Volunteer Assistant Wrestling Coach all for the 2022-23 school year.
--Approved the resignation of Kimberly Euken as a Paraprofessional at Inman Elementary School effective October 7, 2022.
--Approved the 2nd reading of Board Policy 606.2 regarding insufficient classroom space and Board Policies 500 through 504.
--Approved the 1st reading of Board Policy 710.3 regarding meal charges and negative balances.
--Approved hiring an additional wrestling assistant coach to serve the girls wresting program for $3,240.
--Approved the 1st reading of Board Policy 506.5 regarding updated graduation requirements.
--Appointed Jane Chaillie, Nate Perrien, and Ron Lorenz as the Administrative Members of the District's Teacher Quality Committee.