(Shenandoah) -- Significant progress has been made on the latest construction efforts at the Shenandoah Medical Center.
That's the message from SMC CEO Matt Sells, who tells KMA News the construction phase is beginning to hit its final stride and could wrap up by early next year. The hospital started the construction efforts on the nearly 10,000-square-foot, $12 million Robert S. Holmes Family Cancer Center earlier this year. Sells says the project has remained largely on schedule, which he credited to tremendous planning from the project's contractor.
"We've been very lucky and fortunate for that to happen because you hear so many horror stories of situations where supply chain issues have delayed projects and things like that," said Sells. "Our contractor Graham Construction out of Omaha and Des Moines has done an outstanding job of staying on top of that. Our local subcontractors and everybody else has really stepped up to the plate and made things happen on time thus far."
One of the earliest visible additions included a new linear accelerator vault. Sells says the major construction and infrastructure portions of the vault -- including nearly six-foot thick concrete walls -- have more or less been completed.
"There'll be some finishing and some other things scheduled to take place over the next two or three months, but ultimately it's in place and ready to go," Sells explained. "We do expect delivery of the new machine in March with commissioning going on for about 30 days following delivery and then we should be able to go live on the machine and open up for treatment and use in kind of the mid-April timeframe."
Sells says other portions of the construction effort, including a new infusion center capable of holding eight bays, are beginning to take shape before they move into additional renovation efforts.
"We've got some pretty large windows that are going to be installed here over the course of the next few weeks which will really help that area take shape as well," he said. "Then we'll move into the renovation phase which should take about four months in total after that. Which will include remodeling the existing vault and clinic areas into the new clinic areas internal to the cancer center itself."
Sells says they will also soon begin upgrading the hospital's nurse call system and renovating a new nurse station on the in-patient floor.
A construction loan through the U.S. Department of Agriculture is covering roughly $7 million of the cost. However, fundraising efforts continue through the SMC Foundation. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" recently, Foundation Development Coordinator Sam Lauritsen says they were able to incorporate a video covering the cancer center into their annual giving campaign.
"We had some patients and we had some of our specialists in that video as well, and we were able to incorporate that into the annual giving campaign -- so we're excited to see that go out," said Lauritsen. "Just being able to continue to see that progress that's going on at the hospital for the cancer center, if you've driven up there or if you haven't I strongly encourage you to go take a look at it because it's really coming together, changing a lot, and it's just going to be a great opportunity."
Lauritsen says the mailer should be headed to people's mailboxes within the next few weeks. For those wanting monthly updates on the cancer center project, Sells adds discussions typically take place at the hospital's monthly breakfasts. For more information on the giving campaign or the breakfasts, visit smchospital.com. Plans still call for the construction and renovation efforts to be completed by summer 2023.