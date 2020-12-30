(Undated) -- KMA News continues its "Project 2020" reports, reviewing the major local and regional news events of the past year. Today's segment recalls the major upheaval all over the country in the wake of a tragedy in Minnesota.
Grief and anger seized America in late May and early June following the murder of an African American while in police custody. Even with a pandemic in full bloom, the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis ignited a wave of protests across the country--some of which turned violent. Disturbances took place in not only the Twin Cities, but also in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington D.C, Philadelphia, Atlanta and countless other cities. Communities in Iowa, Nebraska and Missouri were also focal points for demonstrations. Governor Kim Reynolds joined Des Moines officials and representatives of other groups on June 1st calling for an end to the disturbances. Speaking outside the Iowa State Capitol--where protesters were tear gassed during a confrontation with police two nights earlier--Reynolds says officials were in solidarity with those demanding swift justice through peaceful protest, and against violence that was "not the answer to this or any other problem."
"As the governor, I want all Iowans to know that I hear you," said Reynolds. "I hear your frustration. I'm committed to listening, and having a respectful dialogue about what we need to address the injustices that are felt by so many. That might mean having some very uncomfortable and eye opening discussions. But, they're discussions that we must have if we're going to bring about positive and impactful change."
Officials in Nebraska reacted following violence in Omaha, where protesters clashed with police at 72nd and Dodge, and at the Old Market. At a news conference May 31st, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert declared a State of Emergency, which included placing the entire city under a 72-hour curfew. Stothert condemned the Minneapolis incident, and the series of protests that started peacefully, and ended in chaos.
"While a majority of protesters have acted lawfully," said Stothert, "there have been a number of protesters who have elevated events beyond peaceful, non-violent protests. And, whereas, as a result of this civil disobedience that occurred in Omaha May 29th, 2020 and May 30th, 2020, a significant amount of criminal behavior has included shootings, violence against first responders and a peaceful protester, vandalism of public and private property, looting of businesses, and failure to follow lawful dispersal orders of the Omaha Police Department."
Residents in one KMAland community reacted to the tragic events in Minnesota and across the country with silent, peaceful protest.
Once every minute for nine minutes on the afternoon of June 4th, a bell tolled from Red Oak's First Congressional Church of Christ. During that time, local residents gathered outside the church stood in silence as part of a "solidarity vigil," honoring the memory of George Floyd, and to call for changes in society preventing similar incidents from happening in the future. Pastor Jenny Folmar told vigil participants the event was organized to give citizens a chance to stand for justice.
"Today we ask for more," said Folmar. "For more of each other, for more of our nation, for more of our community. We ask and long for the day that our country becomes a safe place for everyone--not just the privileged, not just the ones with the right skin tone, but a place where justice is known, and that we are no longer gathering to remember the lives of those who were unjustly taken."
Another peaceful demonstration took place outside the Page County Courthouse in Clarinda in early June. Mariah McAlpin is a 2012 South Page High School graduate now living in Clearmont with her husband and two children. McAlpin, who is a Caucasian-African American mix, told KMA News she experienced racism first hand in kindergarten.
“A lot of the racism coming from younger people is just not that same,” she said. “It’s just kind of—I don’t like to use the word ‘innocent,’ but when a 5-year-old is being racist, they’re not understanding that they’re being racist. I think that is a lot of the problem. And in our schools, these children don’t understand that they’re being racist. They don’t understand what it looks like—anything like that.”
Much was made about the future of community/police relationships in the wake of the George Floyd tragedy. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers said one key to improving relationships between the two sides is communication.
"Keeping dialogue open," said Brothers. "I found that your ability to communicate with one another, and to hear another person, and listen to that individual, and their point of review and perspective, I think that goes a long way to solving problems."
In our final "Project 2020" report, we'll look back at the year's biggest weather event that walloped a large portion of Iowa and the Midwest--the August derecho.