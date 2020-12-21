(Undated) -- With the year 2020 coming to close, KMA News presents a series of reports looking back at the top local and regional news stories of the past year. And, it's not hard to select this year's top story. Our first segment of "Project 2020" is the first of three reports on a major health threat that impacted all of our lives--"Coronavirus Crisis 2020."
Life as we know it in KMAland came to an abrupt end in March, 2020 with the arrival of coronavirus disease--also known as COVID-19. Originating in a lab in Wuhan, China in 2019, the insidious respiratory disease swept the world, and eventually made its way to the United States. Coronavirus finally reared its ugly head close to KMAland, as the first victims were confirmed in the Midwest in March. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and other state officials announced at a news conference at the Capitol that three Iowans tested presumptive positive for coronavirus, marking the state’s first cases in the worldwide outbreak.
In late March, the first reports of community spread in Iowa forced Reynolds to recommend the closure of the state's schools for four weeks.
"We know that our children are generally less affected by COVID-19 than others, however, they can carry the virus and spread it in the community," said Reynolds. "We also have teachers and staff working in our schools who are older adults and others -- including children -- with underlying health conditions that would put them at risk."
One month after ordering all schools to close for a month, Reynolds extended the shutdown for the remainder of the school year. School districts like Shenandoah shifted to remote learning. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson said instructors and other staff members continued to work--while the buildings remain closed.
"We have as many of our employees actively engaged in working as possible at this time," said Nelson. "We have our kitchen staff that is operational, preparing meals. Our drivers are delivering those into neighborhoods. We have secretaries that are managing their works from home environments. And, we have teachers who are very busy meeting, actually as we are now, in ZOOM sessions like this. They are preparing supplemental learning materials for their students."
Governmental entities were also impacted by the coronavirus threat. Courthouses in Page and other KMAland counties closed its doors, and business was conducted by appointment only. City government also did its bit for social distancing, as Shenandoah City Hall closed to the general public. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman said the move was in accordance with state and local health officials in an attempt to thwart the spread of COVID-19.
"To that end, we already closed the fitness center, the senior center, the library--all that," said Lyman. "We were continuing to see a lot of public foot traffic coming in and our of city hall. Just in order to help with the idea of social distancing, and limiting not only our exposure, but the shared exposure of everybody coming in and out of city hall, we decided to go ahead and close."
Schools and businesses weren't the only entities impacted by the coronavirus crisis. Churches across KMAland were among the facilities ordered closed, forcing pastors to conduct on-line services, and broadcast ecumenical services in order to continue reaching parishoners. Concerns over safety factors with the coronavirus threat forced Clarinda Police to cancel its annual National Police Memorial Week Ceremony. Other events were canceled, postponed or held with an adjusted format. In partnership with KMA, Shenandoah school officials awarded diplomas to individual students in virtual graduation ceremonies held via video.
Despite the continuing pandemic, Reynolds lifted restrictions on certain businesses and governmental entities in late May. And, the governor allowed school activities -- including baseball and softball -- to resume. But, the Coronavirus Crisis of 2020 was only beginning. We'll look at attempts to reopen society--and continuing efforts to cope with COVID-19--when "Project 2020" continues.