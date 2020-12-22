(Undated) -- With the year 2020 coming to a close, KMA News presents "Project 2020," a series of reports looking back at the top local and regional news stories of the past year. Today's segment features part two of our review of the continuing coronavirus crisis.
As spring gave way to summer, the COVID-19 pandemic raged on across the nation and the world. Despite the mounting numbers of deaths and illnesses related to the virus, the drive to reopen society was well underway. In early June, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds lifted the 50% capacity limit on a number of businesses throughout the state. Businesses like restaurants, bars, movie theaters and others were allowed to reopen with 100% capacity. Reynolds additionally lifted restrictions on swimming pools, senior centers and adult day programs starting Friday. She said the openings were the next step in living with COVID-19.
"These changes are a result of the positive forward momentum that we're generating in Iowa and we must keep it going," said Reynolds. "We know that COVID-19 will remain in our communities for awhile, but we also know what we can do to effectively mitigate and manage and contain it, while we safely and responsibly move forward with life."
In July, Reynolds signed a proclamation requiring in-person instruction for schools unless they meet a certain threshold for positivity rate and request a waiver from the Iowa Department of Public Health. Reynolds says her decision provided flexibility by giving parents the ultimate decision on keeping their kids in school. Reynolds added that she was worried about the achievement gap growing if kids didn't get back to school.
"We have an obligation to these children," said Reynolds. "A lot of times it's the underprivileged who are already left behind. It is the kids who are struggling with disabilities, that are living in circumstances that are not very good. Those children will continue to be left behind."
In order to qualify for a waiver for remote instruction, school districts had to demonstrate that their community had at least 15% of its residents testing positive for COVID-19 and had at least 10% of their students absent. Clarinda's School District was among those formulating "Return to Learn" plans, outlining steps to conduct classes while keeping students and staff safe at the same time. Included in Clarinda's plan were provisions for face coverings. While staff members were required to wear masks or face shields, Clarinda School Superintendent Chris Bergman tells KMA News students were asked to wear masks when "physical distancing is not possible."
"There's going to be situations where they might be able to take a mask off," said Bergman, "whether they are outside, and far apart from people, if they're in a small classroom, where the distance between desks or individuals allows for that. So, our major expectation would be that physical distancing, anytime that it cannot completely occur, that we will have students wear some sort of facial covering."
Shenandoah's School District launched its school year with a staggered start. Half of the students returned to classes August 26th, while the other half were back on the 27th. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson said the district developed the staggered start with the health and safety of students and staff in mind.
"We feel confident that we've looked at our procedures and routines, and the things we want students and staff to be able to know and do," said Nelson. "Our concern was, to have our entire student body back at the same time with staff all in one day, we were concerned we wouldn't be able to communicate as effective as we wanted to, and communicate our expectations to the students."
Safety precautions were in place when city halls and county courthouses reopened. Mills County residents were allowed back into their courthouse July 13th, but were required to wear face coverings. Mills County Emergency Management Coordinator Larry Hurst said the reopening came at a time when residents are looking for signs of normalcy.
"We're trying and striving to get back to some level of normalcy," he said. "Defining normalcy right now is tough, because the schools are struggling with it, the community is struggling with it, the businesses are struggling with it, we're all struggling with it."
Though Page County's Courthouse also reopened, a rapid increase in COVID cases in July prompted the county's governmental entities and businesses to issue a joint statement encouraging face coverings in public when social distancing wasn't possible. Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman expressed concerns that non-compliance with mask wearing and quarantining would extend the duration of the pandemic.
"COVID-19 is still here and it's going to be here for awhile," said Erdman. "We all need to take those precautions. We all need to make it our responsibility to help mitigate this. The frustrating part is it's still here and people wonder why it's still here. When people aren't really doing what we are asking them to do, it's going to be here even longer."."
In addition to lives, COVID-19 claimed more traditional events. In June, the Iowa State Fair was "postponed" until August of 2021. Other events wiped out included Clarinda's Glenn Miller Festival and Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree, Shenandoah's Wabash Arts Camp and Shenfest celebration, and Essex's annual Labor Day celebration. The continuing pandemic also drastically altered county fairs. Page County's Fair Board, for example, canceled all non-4H or FFA events for the July county fair due to COVID-19. Other county fairs, such as Mills County's, went on as scheduled. And, high school seniors in Shenandoah, Clarinda and Essex were among those having their days in the sun, so to speak, as outdoor graduation ceremonies were finally held under tight safety precautions.
But, Coronavirus Crisis 2020 was far from over. In our next "Project 2020" report, we'll recall how COVID-19 went on a fall rampage.