(Undated) -- KMA News presents another segment of "Project 2020," a review of the top and regional news stories of the past year. Today's report is the third looking back at the continuing coronavirus crisis. This segment recalls how the virus' second wave walloped KMAland.
COVID-19's relentless rampage across the region continued as fall arrived in KMAland. And, some noteworthy individuals were among those victimized--including local law enforcement. Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong quarantined for two weeks in late August-early September after testing positive for coronavirus. Strong told KMA News it all started one Friday morning, when he awoke earlier than usual, and didn't feel well.
"I normally get up about 5 o'clock in the morning," said Strong, "and, I became restless, and didn't feel real good. By the time I got up, and made myself a little bit of breakfast, it hadn't gone away. I noticed I had a little bit of a sore throat. I didn't feel well, and just felt fatigued. I said, 'I'm going to go in and get tested.'
"I went to Mosaic (Medical Center in Maryville)--where they're doing drive-through testing--as soon as they opened up. I didn't know it at that time, but they took my temperature. It had gone up to 104 degrees. So, it hit pretty hard, and pretty fast," he added.
Strong eventually recovered. Not even President Trump was immune to COVID-19, as he was hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms in October. Iowa Senator Charles Grassley was forced to quarantine for two weeks in November following a positive test--he was asymptomatic.
Coincidentally, that month, the national, state and local case numbers grew at an alarming rate. In a statewide televised address on Iowa PBS in mid-November, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced a new set of enhanced public health measures--including increased mask requirements in indoor spaces and state office buildings. Social, community, business, or leisure gatherings were limited to no more than 15 people indoors and 30 people outdoors. The governor called on Iowans to come together to mitigate the virus.
"If Iowans don’t buy into it, we lose," said Reynolds. "Businesses will close once again, more schools will be forced to go on-line, more businesses will fail, and the cost to human life will be high.”
One of the state's COVID hot spots was in Page County. Clarinda's Correctional Facility accounted for a good portion of the county's spike--more than 560 cases were reported as of mid-December. Still, the surging case numbers alarmed local officials like Clarinda Regional Health Center CEO Chuck Nordyke--who also chaired the county's board of health. Nordyke spoke in favor of a mask mandate, as spiking COVID-19 case numbers have impacted staffing at both hospitals in the county.
“It impacts our ability to take care of patients traditionally,” he said. “Having a mask acts as a barrier, it’s not 100 %, but it’s something. We’ve had staff that has been positive (cases). We have had to change the way we do stuff. We are trying to do what is best for the community.”
Despite Nordyke's comments, neither the board of health nor the supervisors approved a countywide mask mandate.
KMAland's COVID surge forced area schools to take action. Red Oak's School District was among those applying for a waiver from the Iowa Department of Education for a two-week remote learning mode. Red Oak students returned to in-person classes in late November. Despite sizable COVID-19 case numbers of students and staff, on-line learning remained a option for families in the Shenandoah School District, where in-person learning continued. At a November school board meeting, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson described instructors and other staff as “engaged and stretched” during this unprecedented time.
“I believe our staff largely wants our students to be in school,” said Nelson. “They want to provide as much possible as they can, but they are starting to get more concerned about their health and safety. That’s only right. They have to look out for themselves. We all sign contracts, but these are good people. They all have families. So, they do have some concerns.”
As the U.S COVID-19 death toll approached the 300,000-plus threshold in December, there was hopeful news regarding vaccine distribution in KMAland. Despite declining COVID cases, and hopes for a vaccine's arrival, officials like Mills County Public Health Administrator Julie Lynes urged residents not to let their guard down, and continue wearing face coverings and practicing other mitigation efforts.
"I definitely see that mask wearing continues to be a very important factor in the containment of the disease," said Lynes. "Then, also to continue maintaining physical distancing with anyone you don't reside with. I am really hopeful we're going to turn the corner with COVID-19. I am pleased to see that our numbers have trended down since mid-November. I'm hoping we can stay the course, and get ahead of this disease process, because it's been a long time coming."
Besides COVID-19, the year 2020 will be remembered as an election year. In our next "Project 2020" report, we'll look back at the chaos surrounding Iowa's presidential caucuses.