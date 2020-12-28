(Undated) -- KMA News continues its "Project 2020" series, featuring the top local and regional news stories of the past year. Today's segment looks at the year in politics, and the 2020 primary and general elections.
They say all politics is local, and KMAland had more that its share of red-hot political matchups in an election year dominated by COVID-19. One of the more intriguing races was in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District, in which Democrat incumbent Cindy Axne won a rematch with Republican challenger and former Congressman David Young. Both candidates and Libertarian candidate Bryan Jack Holder faced off in a candidate's forum on KMA in October. During the forum, candidates were asked what they would like to see in a new COVID-19 relief package, and what should be left out. Axne, who was running for a second term in Congress, says the U.S. must first address the virus, itself. Had the right processes been in place earlier, the West Des Moines Democrat says COVID would have been taken care of sooner.
"We've got to make sure we've got contact tracing and testing across this country," said Axne, "that we have the opportunity to get a vaccine as quickly as we can, in a safe way, but that everyone gets it for free, that we're covering health care costs for people who have been impacted by COVID. Secondly, we've got to make sure we're shoring up our economy. That means support for our small businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program, opening that up to more small businesses--and that's what's in the latest bill we've got put together. Those that have been hit hardest by COVID, and those with the smallest businesses--our main streets right here in Shenandoah."
Another contentious race receiving national attention was Iowa's Senate race. Republican incumbent Joni Ernst won another six-year term over Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield.
The Red Oak native tallied over 51% of the vote statewide to Greenfield's 45%. Speaking to a crowd of supporters in Des Moines, Ernst called on Iowans to show unity following the divisive election.
"This has been a very difficult year and a very challenging election for all of us," said Ernst. "People on both sides feel divided. Emotions and those wounds are very, very raw. But the election is over and it's time to start the healing. We need to turn down the rhetoric and start listening once again."
KMAland residents also decided some important races for county office--including two Page County supervisors' races. One of the races was for Page County's 1st district supervisor's position, a seat vacated by the retiring Jon Herzberg. Jacob Holmes finished second in the June Republican primary, but won the GOP nomination in a special convention a month later after none of the five candidates received 35% of the vote. Holmes then defeated Timothy C. Johnson in the November general election. Speaking on "Election Night in KMAland," Holmes attributed the victory to his stand on important issues.
"I ran on issues," said Holmes. "I'm not a well-known name in the county. I'd say it's good, strong conservative Republican principles, and the issues I've spoke so clearly on since the primary, and even before deciding to run, with wind turbines in Page County--respecting all sides--and also fiscal conservatism in some areas we've been concerned about the last few years, with overspending on some building projects and plans."
Meanwhile, Chuck Morris was reelected to another four-year term as Page County's 3rd district supervisor. After defeating Judy Kennedy in the June Republican primary, Morris held off a November challenge from former County Auditor Judy Clark, who ran as a write-in candidate. In Fremont County, Republican Chris Clark won the supervisor's seat vacated by Terry Graham by defeating Democrat Josh Heard in November. Another supervisor's race was settled in Montgomery County. Republican Randy Cooper defeated incumbent Bryant Amos twice--the first time in the June GOP Primary, then again in the November elections.
Some high-profile county sheriff's races were also decided in November. Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong beat back a challenge from former Sheriff Darren White. Meanwhile in Fremont County, incumbent Sheriff Kevin Aistrope was elected to a fourth term, winning a rematch with former deputy Zac Buttercase. Aistrope thanked his supporters in an interview with KMA News.
"I am very happy," said Aistrope. "It's been a rough year worrying about whether you have a job or not. I really thank all the people in Fremont County for supporting me. I hope I can live up to their expectations."
Also at stake in KMAland were several seats in the Iowa Legislature. And, southwest Iowa's team of veteran lawmakers remained intact, as Republican incumbents beat back Democratic challengers. They included longtime State Representative Cecil Dolecheck of Mount Ayr, who won a 10th term in the Iowa House's 24th District, by defeating Democratic challenger Chris Adcock. Dolecheck said the Legislature will have its work cut out for itself when they return to Des Moines due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"With things being different and the economy turning, we'll have to maintain some fiscal responsibility and do what's right," said Dolecheck. "I want to continue to prioritize education, mental health funding, help for rural hospitals and broadband out here in southwest Iowa and the rural areas. Those are the important things that I'll be continuing to work on this coming session."
Other area incumbents reelected to the Iowa House included Tom Moore, David Sieck, Jon Jacobsen and Ray "Bubba" Sorensen, among others. Veteran legislators also won new terms on the Iowa Senate, including Mark Costello, who was reelected to the 12th State Senate District over Democrat Joey Norris, and Dan Dawson, who won a tight race in Pottawattamie County's 8th State Senate District, defeating Democrat Steve Gorman.
In our next "Project 2020" report, we'll review the developments in a tumultuous issue that dominated the news in Page County in 2020: the wind turbine controversy.