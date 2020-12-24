(Undated) -- KMA News presents another segment of "Project 2020," our comprehensive year-in-review series. Today's report recalls the chaos of February's Iowa presidential caucuses--otherwise known as "the night of no returns."
Every four years, Iowa is in the spotlight as the first test of candidate strength in the president election process. And, after months of candidates rolling through the state, it was time to caucus. Thousands flocked to various locations in southwest Iowa in the night of February 3rd to demonstrate their support for their favorite candidate. After the caucuses were over, participants went home and waited for the results. And waited...and waited..and waited. But, no results were available that night.
In what will go down as one of the most extraordinary--and maybe disastrous--nights in presidential election history, results of the Iowa Democratic Presidential Caucuses were delayed because of a coding issue with an app used by precinct captains to record numbers with the State Democratic Party. Not until the following afternoon were the first results released--and then, only more than 60% of the precincts were available. State Democratic Party Chair Tom Price--who later resigned--called the delay "unacceptable" at a news conference that afternoon.
"We were faced with multiple reporting challenges," said Price, "and decided out of an abundance of caution, to protect the integrity of the Iowa caucuses, and their results, by taking the necessary steps to review and confirm the data. A thorough, transparent and independent examination of what occurred yesterday (Monday) will follow."
As more results were released later in the week. It showed Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders finishing in a virtual dead heat. Locally, Buttigieg edged Sanders by two votes at Page County's caucuses. Like other county precinct officials, Page County Democratic Party Chair Chris Adcock tells KMA News her county experienced problems in reporting the final results.
"Some of our locations had slow internet connections," said Adcock. "So, it wasn't really feasible to use the app. When we started calling in, it just got bottlenecked with everybody else. Those that were able to use it got in and out really quickly. If I hadn't stopped to each my lunch, or my dinner, we would have had all reporting done by 10 o'clock."
Buttigieg was also the top votegetter in Montgomery County's caucuses. Joey Norris, chair of the county's Democratic Party said his party relied too much on the app for reporting results, and weren't prepared for the onslaught of phone calls.
"We probably relied a lot on the app," he said. "When it didn't work for some reason, folks went to the phones, because that's what people have done historically. You know, every year, they usually call them in, and so, I think they didn't have enough staff to man the phones when that was the backup. The default setting for most folks was to call. So, they didn't have enough phones answering the phones. But, there's nearly 1,700 precincts. We probably had hundreds of thousands of folks participating in this. A little delay is probably expected."
Page County residents like Kate Reed were among those caucusing for Buttigieg. Reed says the former Sound Bend, Indiana mayor had the “whole package."
“He has a lot of good experience,” said Reed. “He’s from a new era. I feel like it’s time for a younger person to take the reins, and be in charge. I think he’ll be a good change, and he’ll unify the country. I think that is very important right now, because we’ve become so polarized.”
Elizabeth Warren placed third in Iowa, while former Vice President Joe Biden--who was considered the front runner in the Democratic presidential race--finished a shocking forth (but he still had more cards to play). Longtime local Democratic party activist Bob Chambers supported Biden, citing his experience.
“He’s got a great knowledge of foreign policy,” said Biden, “and knows many of the people we need to be rebuilding our affairs with other countries in the world, and I don’t think the current administration does that. I don’t know that the other candidates for the office have the experience with foreign policy he has.”
There were no surprises in KMAland's Republican caucuses, as President Trump received overwhelming support in his reelection bid in Page County's Republican caucuses. Four of the county's precincts -- those covering all of Shenandoah and the western half of rural Page County -- held their caucuses at Shenandoah's High School. All but one of the votes from the four precincts was cast for Trump. Overall, Page County Republican Party Co-Chair Ernie Aust was pleased with how things went.
"I think it went real well," said Aust. "I was happy with the turnout. I was kind of worried with everybody voting for Trump, but they spoke in regards to several other candidates and that's our thing. Hopefully, we really move forward. This is the start of it. The caucus is done, so now we can move onto the county convention and carry on."
Statewide, Trump won an overwhelming majority of the votes to be the Republican nominee. But, a second term as president was not to be for Donald Trump. Recovering from his disappointing showing in Iowa, Biden won the Democratic nomination, and defeated Trump by more than seven million votes in November's presidential election. Biden finished with 306 electoral voters to Trump's 232.
We'll recall some of the other results from "Election Night in KMAland" as "Project 2020" continues.