(Undated) -- KMA News presents another segment of "Project 2020," our year-in-review series recalling the major local and regional news stories of the past year. Our final report looks back at the top weather story of 2020--the August derecho.
In a year marked by COVID-19 and civil unrest, another calamity would rock Iowa and a good portion of the Midwest on August 10th. Most of the region was caught by surprise by a massive storm known by National Weather Service officials as a derecho. State Climatologist Justin Glisan says the derecho held together for 770 miles over 14 hours before losing strength as it entered western Ohio.
“The August 10th derecho event formed in the early morning hours in southeastern South Dakota and moved into Nebraska as a pretty put-together line of thunderstorms,” Glisan said. “It crossed the border into Iowa at about 8 or 9 a.m. and some severe thunderstorm warnings were issued along that line. We weren’t necessarily sure that line would hold together. It wasn’t until it moved into central Iowa that we really started to see the thunderstorm complex strengthen and those wind speeds start to pick up. This was as the derecho was starting to consolidate.”
Megan Mulford is a meteorologist with Weatherology. She says derechos generally occur in warm weather months and require instability in the atmosphere, plus strong vertical wind shear.
"They don't happen all the time, but they are fairly common, especially across the central parts of the Midwest in spring and summer time," said Mulford. "Derechos are basically long, straight-line wind storms. In order for it to be classified as a derecho, it has to travel over 250 miles and remain severe."
Wind gusts reportedly topped 110 mph in parts of the state, flattening corn fields, tearing off roofs, knocking out power, among other damage. Public utilities say over a million homes and businesses lost power between Iowa, Illinois and Indiana. The derecho also dealt a heavy blow to up to 10 million acres of agricultural land. Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig says the crop damage was widespread.
"If you look at the swath of the storm, we estimate that it impacted roughly one-third of the state," said Naig. "If you consider that we have around 30 million acres of agricultural land in the state -- that's not all row crop acreage, about 23.5-24 million of that is row crop -- but if you look at the 30 million agriculture acres in the state, that would mean roughly 10 million was potentially impacted by that storm as it moved across the state."
Northern portions of KMAland got a taste of the storm. Winds clocked at up to 60 mph were reported in parts of Cass County.
"It was howlin' when it came through," said Cass County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Kennon, describing the high winds that swept through Atlantic, where significant tree damage occurred.
"We had a lot of trees come down, some power lines down," said Kennon. "There's a few houses that got some pretty severe damage from some trees that were brought down. I'm from Marne, so I checked on Marne, as well. It didn't appear to be a whole lot of property damage there, but there were a lot of big limbs that came down."
In fact, not even the county's emergency management office was immune to storm damage. One large limb fell on Kennon's building. Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Coordinator Doug Reed said at least one vehicle blew over on Interstate 80. Reed also reported tree damage in some parts of the county.
"We've also seen some social media posts that have identified some roof or tree damage," he said, "or a couple phone calls for folks who have heard second hand of some damage and things like that, anywhere from the Underwood area through Neola. We've also had reports of power outages kind of in the same area kind of in the same area, kind of closer to Council Bluffs, and in the Council Bluffs area, as well."
FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor joined Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds in touring several communities ransacked by the derecho. Speaking at a press conference in Cedar Rapids, Reynolds says she and the rest of her group left their vehicles at times to talk to storm victims and utility crews working to restore power outages across the region.
“Honestly, as we had the chance to drive around,” said Reynolds, “there really just aren’t words to describe the devastation that we’ve witnessed. Although restoring power to homes and businesses are a priority, the recovery from the storm will take longer, and it’s going to be much more than just flipping a switch. It’s going to be a long road of recovery for tens of thousands of neighbors and friends.”
President Trump later signed a federal disaster declaration for the counties impacted by the storm.
This wraps our comprehensive look at the incredible year of 2020. Producing this series was not easy--undoubtedly, many other big stories were left out. But, we hope that "Project 2020" gave a sampling of the major events that will shape our lives for years to come. And, a reminder--preparations for "Project 2021" begin on New Year's Day. We'll see what happens in the new year.