(Undated) -- KMA News continues its "Project 2021" series, reflecting on the top local and regional news stories of the past year. Today's report is the first of two segments looking back at the results of the November general elections. Our first report focuses on some high-profile mayoral races across KMAland.
The year 2021 marked the changing of the guard in several local communities. In April, Dick Hunt signaled the beginning of a red-hot Shenandoah mayor's race by announcing he would not run for a fifth term as mayor. Hunt discussed his decision to step down at the end of the year in an interview with KMA News.
“As you know, if I finish out this year, it will be 16 years,” said Hunt. “I think that’s probably long enough. Like I said, I’ve been in public service for 57 years, so I think I’m ready to step back.”
Eventually, a whopping seven candidates entered the race to succeed Hunt. Roger McQueen was elected November 2nd. A Farragut native and a 1980 Farragut High School graduate, McQueen has been a Shenandoah resident since 1989. He has owned McQueen’s Cleaning Services since 1997, and served the past eight years on the Shenandoah Park and Recreation Board. McQueen was the first to announce his candidacy after Hunt announced his retirement. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program in October, McQueen said he brought a different perspective as a businessman to the mayor's race.
"I think running a small business for over 25 years," said McQueen, "being in a retail setting for a lot of years before that puts in a position to look at things a little differently. I've talked to a lot of people over the last six months in town. I've got a very good understanding of what they want, what their concerns are, what they feel the problems are. I've visited with a lot of different departments, city council and so forth. I just think I'm up to speed with what direction we need Shenandoah to go."
Councilman Jon Eric Brantner finished second, while former Shenandoah police chief, councilman and city administrator Jim Davey finished third. Mike Anderson, Jeff Hiser, Ed Perkins and Jennifer Elliot rounded out the field.
Clarinda was another community seeking a new mayor after Mayor Lisa Hull announced at a July city council meeting that she would decline a reelection bid. A fifth-generation resident of Clarinda, Hull was elected mayor in 2017, running unopposed to replace Gordon Kokenge - who stepped aside after three terms. In the brief announcement, Hull said her responsibilities at the family business are putting a greater demand on her time.
"It's been an honor to be the first female mayor of Clarinda," said Hull. "It was an honor to be elected to have that position. But, after four years as mayor and 11 years in our business at CL Fabrication. I'm needed more at that place."
Hull's successor: Craig Hill, who held back a last-minute write-in challenge from former councilman Geary Kendall. A Clarinda native, Hill has served as maintenance director for the Clarinda School District for almost 20 years. Hill told KMA News he decided to run for mayor to take the next step in his community service role.
"It seemed like a natural transition to move into this position, I sat down and talked to my wife and my family, and they all agreed," Hill said. "It takes dedication and some time, and with my career here at the school coming closer and closer to the end, I felt that I had the time and the ability to devote to this."
The biggest surprise among mayoral races was in Red Oak, where challenger Shawnna Silvius defeated five-term incumbent Bill Billings Jr. to become the city's next mayor. A former Montgomery County Development Corporation director, Silvius told KMA News her stunning victory was not hers alone.
"This was a 'we' win," said Silvius, "with all the folks that stepped forward with courage and boldness to step out and support me, and our philosophy on how we're going to move forward with unity, and to build community."
Another community getting a new mayor was Essex, where Councilman Calvin Kinney defeated opponents Gloria McComb and Blain Petersen to succeed Marian Durfey. A lifelong resident of Essex, Kinney has been the owner of Select Motors in Shenandoah since 2009, and has worked with the company since 1989. After serving on the Essex City Council since 2007, Kinney told KMA News it was his time to become mayor.
"I've enjoyed serving my community, and I felt like with our current mayor stepping down, like it was my turn to step up," Kinney said. "I have some ideas and some things that I feel like I can help see through that needs to be done."
November's elections marked the second in which municipal and school board races were combined into one election. And, there were some interesting school board races to watch in KMAland. We'll look back at those contests in our next segment of "Project 2021."