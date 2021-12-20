(Undated) -- Beginning today, KMA News presents "Project 2021," a series of reports reflecting on the top local and regional stories making the news in the year coming to a close. We begin our series with the first of two segments exploring COVID-19's continuing impact on KMAland.
March marked the one-year anniversary of COVID-19's first impact on American life. Marking the dubious milestone in an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Erdman described the past year under COVID as "stressful and chaotic."
"On a public health level, we practice this stuff all the time," said Erdman. "We have plans in place. We all work together. We have measures we have to follow. So, we were somewhat prepared for something like this to happen. We just didn't anticipate it would be this large."
As COVID cases continued, area officials ramped up efforts to vaccinate the public. One major development occurred in early April, when Iowa was among the states expanding the eligibility for COVID vaccines to ages 18 or over for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and 16 and over for the Pfizer vaccine. Governor Kim Reynolds was among those urging qualified individuals to get their shots.
"Expanding the eligibility opens the opportunity for more Iowans to be vaccinated, but it also means that more Iowans will be vying for the vaccine appointments as they become available," said Reynolds. "Even though the vaccine supply is increasing, there still -- at this point -- won't be enough doses to vaccinate everyone immediately."
The expanded vaccination eligibility came as parts of the region experienced a surge in COVID cases in the spring. Dr. Dan DeFreece is president of CHI St. Mary's Hospital in Nebraska City. Speaking at a Nebraska City Board of Health meeting in April, DeFreese urged continued COVID mitigation efforts.
“We are still seeing the disease – the disease is still out there,” he said. “We don’t know how the variants are going to respond. We do know that the vaccines seem to be still effective for the variants at this point, which is certainly good news. But, I would still recommend mask wearing, hand washing.
“We know it works. We know that we can go about, basically, usual business and do those things. We’re still strongly recommending (mitigation efforts). We’re not out of this yet,” DeFreece added.
Likewise, Mills County Public Health Administrator Julie Lynes expressed concerns that people weren't following COVID mitigation practices, thinking conditions are getting "back to normal."
"I think that people are tiring," said Lynes, "and I think that the weather is turning, and people are outside. There's a lot of talk everywhere of how long do we have to continue to wear these masks. There's a lot of pushback from different people for different reasons."
After a lull in COVID cases during the summer, most KMAland counties experienced another uptick in late summer-early fall. Officials like Jessica Erdman attributed the increase to the new Delta variant making its presence felt in the region. She says this variant was different from the previous COVID strain.
"It's definitely more contagious, it spreads more easily," said Erdman. "The good thing is, as of right now, the vaccines on the market are proving to protect against the Delta variant."
Parts of Missouri experienced elevated levels of COVID cases in November--including Atchison County.
"Our increases are increasing astronomically--it's awful scary," said Atchison County Public Health Administrator Julie Livengood, describing the situation in her county, which became the number-one hot spot in Missouri in terms of COVID cases. Livengood noted a sharp increase in cases in the zero-to-19 age group. She adds the Delta variant's dominance in COVID cases is another factor. However, Livengood pointed to evidence showing that COVID vaccines were working.
"While our COVID cases are rising quickly," she said, "hospitalizations and deaths are not on that shape sharp trajectory. So, this suggests this vaccine is still protecting people from severe illness and death--just like they were designed to do."
Still, the pandemic continued to stress critical access hospitals in rural areas.Matt Sells is CEO of Shenandoah Medical Center. He says the increase in COVID patients throughout the state has an impact on rural facilities.
"I would say the largest impact has really been the difficulties that our staff face when they need to transfer patients to a higher level of care," said Sells. "With staffing challenges and a large increase in the acute census in the city hospitals has really prevented a lot of those facilities from accepting patients in a timely fashion. That's forced our staff to take care of sicker patients for a longer period of time. Thus far, I'd say the team has come together and done a really great job of taking care of our patients and providing good care, but it's certainly a stressful time for everybody."
As 2021 was nearing an ending, worldwide concerns were expressed about the new Omicron variant--serving notice that COVID-19 would still be a big player in the national and international news scene in 2022. As coronavirus cases continued, so did raging debates over mask and vaccine mandates. We'll look at the political fallout over COVID-19 in our next segment of "Project 2021."