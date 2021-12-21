(Undated) -- KMA News continues its "Project 2021" series, looking back at the top local and regional news stories of the past year. In part II of our review of COVID-19, we'll recall how the continuing coronavirus crisis morphed from a public health to a political issue...
From the legislature, to the courthouses, to school board meetings, emotional debate took place on proposed mask and vaccine mandates designed to protect the public from the continuing onslaught of COVID-19. By a 2-to-1 vote in early January, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved extending the county's policy enacted in November requiring masks in all common areas of the courthouse through February 6th. Supervisor Jacob Holmes cast the lone dissenting vote, saying he favors personal choice in wearing a mask.
I’m a strong proponent of individual liberty. This socialistic nanny state thinking is a very dangerous, slippery slope. I think everybody should do their best to protect people. I think we should be very careful of regulations."
Supervisor Alan Armstrong voted in favor of extending the requirement. He felt masks may become more accepted during cold and flu seasons in the future.
"I feel that it's not a huge requirement to wear a mask," said Armstrong, "and, I'm not so sure our society may get used to it to the point where, to stay healhier and stay cold-free and flu-free, we may be wearing them a lot more."
The raging debate over mask wearing kicked into high gear in February, when Governor Kim Reynolds issued an emergency proclamation lifting mask requirements in indoor facilities, plus gathering limits in businesses, and social distancing restrictions at public events such as funerals and weddings. Reynolds reiterated earlier comments that Iowans must learn to live with the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
"For nearly a year, you've heard countless times the steps that we can take to protect ourselves and others from the virus," she said. "We know what we need to do, and it doesn't require a government mandate to do it. Prior to November, Iowa didn't have a mask requirement. But most Iowans wore masks, and I remain confident that they will continue to do so."
As a result of the governor's action, the Page County supervisors approved a resolution recommending masks when social distancing is not possible in all Page County facilities, and requiring masks in the county's annex building. But, the mask issue took a new turn in the waning hours of the 2021 Legislative Session, when lawmakers approved an amendment to House Fire 847 preventing school districts from requiring masks on students or staff. The bill also prevented local governments from requiring face coverings within businesses. Governor Reynolds later signed the bill.
Then came the contentious debate over vaccine mandates. In early November, President Biden signed an executive order requiring all employers with more than 100 employees and all federal contractors to have a fully vaccinated staff or submit to regular COVID-19 testing. Iowa was among the states participating in a lawsuit against the executive order, and a three-judge panel on the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals permanently blocked the Occupational Safety and Health Administration from implementing and enforcing vaccine rules. Shenandoah's School District was among those falling under OSHA's vaccine requirements. Outgoing board member Kathy Langley voiced objections to mandates, saying they violated freedoms.
“I’m not saying it’s not real--I’ve had it,” said Langley. “I’m not saying that it’s not a concern. But, what makes our country different is the right of the individual, especially religious liberty and personal decisions. The ramifications are just enormous.”
While the Shenandoah School Board took no action on a vaccine mandate policy, the Red Oak School Board in early December approved the first reading of a policy while awaiting court action on OSHA's requirements. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz says the policy was not something he'd recommend.
"This is not something that we're doing locally," said Lorenz. "It is not a preference or a priority of the school district. We're being told we have to do this. And, I know that every large organization in the country is wrestling with this, and there are probably as many different approaches than there are organizations. But, we're trying to be transparent, and we're trying to be very clear about what's happening. That's why we're bringing this to you tonight."
Equally spirited debate over vaccine mandates took place at a December Page County Board of Supervisors meeting. Though Supervisor Jacob Holmes objected to recommendations to mandate employee vaccinations, Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris says the advice from legal counsel was to protect them from potentially hefty fines in the future.
"As fiduciaries of county tax dollars, they are trying to protect us from the insane fines that are in this law," Morris said. "If there's a violation, if this law goes through, the fine starts at $13,560. If it is deemed willful by OSHA, that fine starts at $75,000."
The board took no formal action on the regulations at that meeting. Our next "Project 2021" segment is the first of two reports flashing back to the November general elections. We'll look back at some high-profile municipal races that captured the public's attention in the fall.