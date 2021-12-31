(Undated) -- KMA News continues its "Project 2021" series of reports on the top regional and local news stories of the past year. In our final segment, we look back at the year's last major news story--a December storm for the ages.
KMAland residents are used to major weather events in December. But the storm hitting the region on the afternoon of December 15th was different. Instead of a snow storm or blizzard, local residents felt the wrath of a "serial derecho," with high winds and even tornadoes cutting a wide swath of damage in several communities. . Like a wintertime zephyr, a potent squall line began its destructive trek in southeast Nebraska. Fremont County was one of the counties next in the firing line. Fremont County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Crecelius says high winds left a trail of damage in his county.
"We've got a lot of tree limbs down, and on rooftops," said Crecelius. "There's damaged grain bins out on the outskirts of town. We have power lines down and power poles snapped, and I'm aware of six tractor trailers overturned on the interstate."
Page County was among the next counties to feel the storm's wrath. Page County Emergency Management Coordinator Kris Grebert described the carnage in Shenandoah and other communities.
"We have multiple trees down blocking roads," said Grebert. "We do have trees that have fallen onto structures, with people in them. We have had reports of smoke in basements of houses where power lines were pulled off."
When the storm finally subsided, fallen trees and power lines and even some structure damage prevailed across the region. And, the sound of chain saws drowned out Christmas music in Shenandoah the following day, as efforts to clear city streets and yards of fallen tree branches were underway. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News it was "all hands on deck" for the city in the wake of the storms.
"The streets, water, wastewater and parks departments are out right now, trying to get the roads open as best they can," said Lyman. "They're not touching anything that has power lines in it. We're waiting for MidAmerican to do what they've got to do. We don't want anyone to get hurt with that. But, they're clearing up what they weren't able to get to last night as far as roads go."
Cass County, meanwhile, suffered a nearly eight-mile stretch of damage. Cass County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Kennon says a damage survey indicated a tornado touched down near Atlantic, with strong winds impacting several motorists on Interstate 80. Most of the damage occurred just west and north of the Atlantic area.
"There's quite a few farmsteads that have had out buildings destroyed or totally taken out, and their houses have some damage," Kennon said. "It's quite a long strand, I'd guess seven or eight miles right now if I'd have to guess that we have damage in."
Taylor Nicolaisen, meteorologist with the weather service's Valley, Nebraska office, says two EF-2 tornadoes in Pottawattamie County impacted multiple communities. Nicolaisen says the path of the first tornado started in Council Bluffs.
"The damage kind of stretches from the Council Bluffs area, the southeastern corner of Council Bluffs, there's some damage down there," Nicolaisen said. "It wasn't quite as significant as the damage when you continued along the path up to the north and to the east."
Nicolaisen says a second tornado picked up where the first left off. By the time the path reached Underwood, a housing development received significant damage.
Lost in the derecho's destruction were the record high temperatures set across the region. Shenandoah set a new record high of 73 degrees, breaking the previous record for December 15th set in 2002 by eight degrees. Even Weathology Forecaster Cara Foster was amazed at the unusual conditions.
"We broke so many records throughout the state," said Foster. "We had at least 40 degrees above our seasonal temperature--which is just unheard of in December. Then, especially, with these severe storms, we had tornadoes, we had severe storm across the Midwest. It was just unprecedented."
While severe weather in December is a rare occurrence, the events of December 15th, coupled with the major tornado outbreak in the southeastern U.S., served notice that tornadoes and strong thunderstorms can happen anytime and anywhere.