(Clarinda) -- KMA News continues its "Project 2021" reports, reviewing the top local and regional news stories of the past year. Today's segment takes a look back at some of the significant developments in Page County government during 2021.
The continuing debate over wind turbines in the county took a different turn in early 2021. In January, the Page County Board of Health was presented with a request to enact a moratorium on wind turbines, citing a need to study their potential impacts on health. Following presentations from both sides of the issue in January, the board considered a moratorium on March 15th.
Jona Hutson is a Doctor of Nursing Practice and a Certified Nurse Midwife who serves on the board. At that meeting, she said the Board of Health can only look at wind turbines through the lens of public health and not consider economic or other factors.
"I think that we've spent a lot of time reviewing this and it is a very difficult decision to make," said Hutson. "I had to block everything else out and look at just health issues here and look at what we as a public health group can actually make commentary on. And I don't feel at this point that I see enough information to put a moratorium on it."
Supervisor Jacob Holmes spoke following the board’s decision. He pointed to maintenance manuals from companies who install wind turbines, which require their employees to stay over 3,000 feet away from a turbine during lightning. The setback from non-participating landowners in Page County is currently set at 1,500 feet. He says that instituting a moratorium would allow the Board of Health to study the issue to determine if 1,500 feet is enough of a setback.
"The board members that are not wanting to take this up, I would just caution that means that they're putting their stamp on 1,500 feet," said Holmes. "A moratorium is to study more. If you've made your mind up and you feel like 1,500 feet is adequate, then that's fine, but that is to stamp approval that that is safe.”
While no moratorium was enacted, the county's Board of Supervisors did approve a process if a wind turbine project would be presented by a company. That process included a provision that would require a public hearing before approving a potential project.
Later in the year, the supervisors were asked consider an ordinance for another form of renewable energy: solar. In September, Jane Stimson told the supervisors during public comment that she has heard of at least one company who has approached landowners in the county inquiring about contracts for solar development. Stimson urged the board to take initial steps to halt any new solar contracts from being signed and to begin to develop an ordinance for the county.
"I want you to address as supervisors the amount of Page County land that can be used for solar industrial sites and put a cap on it immediately -- I would suggest 400 acres," said Stimson. "Put a moratorium on solar contracts in Page County until you've developed protections through a solar ordinance. By next week, I'd like to see that going on. Have public input before you make a solar ordinance official."
Over the next two months, the supervisors would hold several work sessions to hammer out a solar ordinance. James Hardee - who lives in Taylor County and farms in Page County - spoke during the public comment portion of one of the meetings. Hardee’s farm is the oldest family farm in Page County and is located in Buchanan Township.
"Not everyone knows what's best for your farm," said Hardee. "Any ordinance that is passed should not be burdensome on either industry or a landowner, they should be fair to everyone. I've listened to the lies that were perpetrated to try to extend the wind regulations in this county to be burdensome. They tried very hard to extend those regulations. I live in a wind farm in Taylor County. I live less than a half mile from a wind turbine. I can tell you they lied about the noise. They lied about the construction. They lied about the nuisance of the construction. They lied about the construction companies."
While solar ordinances have been developed and even implemented in some surrounding counties, work continues into 2022 on a solar ordinance in Page County.
Finally, an ordinance of another kind took shape and was passed in early Fall. Starting in August, the supervisors began work on an ordinance to allow recreational use of ATVs and UTVs on gravel roads. In the spring, a bill in the Iowa House died that would have allowed UTV usage on county highways and set a uniform standard statewide. Agricultural use of ATVs on roads is already allowed in Iowa. In preparing for the meeting, the supervisors reviewed ordinances on the books in other counties, including Mills County, which allows recreational UTV use on gravel roads. Supervisor Jacob Holmes says he is fine with allowing recreation use as long as no new restrictions are put in place for farmers using ATVs for work.
"The nice thing about this is somebody who doesn't fall in the agricultural setting can now operate their UTV," said Holmes. "There's a fee there. I think the reason it's waived for agriculture is because it's part of producing agriculture. It's like the sales tax on feed and everything else."
Following a few work sessions, the supervisors developed an ordinance that would allow recreational use of ATVs, as long as it is registered with the Recorder's Office. The ordinance does not require farmers to register their ATVs being used for agricultural purposes. Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris says the new ordinance makes sense for law enforcement.
"To me, in talking it through, it does make a lot of sense," said Morris. "From a law enforcement standpoint, if they don't see a sticker, then they know that it's ag use. The deputies know everybody in the country, anyway. If they know that 'Joe Blow' is not on his land and he doesn't have a sticker, then they have an easy stop."
The new ordinance goes into effect January 1, 2022. In our next segment of "Project 2021," we'll look back at several school-related developments from the past year.