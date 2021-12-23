(Undated) -- KMA News continues its "Project 2021" series, featuring the top local and regional news stories of the past year. Today's segment is the second concentrating on the races and results surrounding the November general elections. This report recalls some of the more intriguing school board races in KMAland.
School board positions were up for grabs all over KMAland on November 2nd. In the Shenandoah School District, four candidates sought three four-year terms on the board. Two of the candidates elected in November were incumbents. Jean Fichter was first elected to the board in 2017. In an interview with KMA News as part of our "Meet the Candidates" series of reports, Fichter says she sought reelection because she wants to continue the district's recent string of successes in many areas, including its handling of the COVD-19 pandemic.
"Obviously, there were many ups and downs," said Fichter, "and many difficult decisions that had to be made. Balancing the requirements of the state, Iowa Department of Public Health, the CDC--all of those things were a huge challenge to determine the best way to make things happen in our community."
Also reelected was Adam Van Der Vliet. A longtime Shenandoah Athletic Booster Club member, Van Der Vliet says he ran for a second term because the district has made strides in early Career Technical Education programming, with work-based learning opportunities through internships and apprenticeships. He believes hands-on learning is the best form of education.
"For me, myself, I'm a visual learner," he said. "I wasn't probably the best book learner or classroom student. But, for me, the opportunity that we can give these kids to get their hands dirty, and see out in the real world what building something, creating something, running a business looks like, that would be the best, I think, that we could do for our Career Technical Education."
One of two challengers in the race won the third spot. Clint Wooten said he ran for the school board because he wants to be more involved with the district, and grow more opportunities for students--including CTE classes.
"I feel we are starting on the right path through the work-based learning programs that are being used in the district," said Wooten, "which include work studies, job shadowing and internships. I also think we have some really great teachers and staff in our district, but to retain these teachers, we need to listen to their concerns, and value their needs and look at the opportunities we can give them to stay in the area, because without a solid base, we'll never have a great district."
Kris Anderzohn, a second challenger in the race, finished fourth. Another incumbent, Kathy Langley, opted not to run for reelection. One other candidate, Benne Rogers, was uncontested for a two-year term to fill a vacancy left by Darrin Bouray's resignation back in June. Rogers was appointed to the position in July.
Perhaps the most intriguing school board race was in Clarinda, where a whopping seven candidates sought two openings on the board. When the smoke cleared, Scott Honeyman finished first in the race, while Paul Boysen was the runner-up. In a "Meet the Candidates" interview, Honeyman says several factors led him to run for the board, including the turnover of staff members.
"Anytime you're trying to grow a team, or a goals-oriented institution," said Honeyman, "constant turnover is difficult to establish any type of consistency, whether it be early childhood education, whether it be sporting activities, extracurricular activities, just that leadership turnover. When it's constantly changing, there's no consistent direction, being able to build off some of the momentum and goals you've achieved previously. It's important to have continuity."
Speaking on KMA's "Election Night in KMAland" coverage, Boysen praised voters for turning out in the hotly-contested race.
"I would like to thank everyone who came out to vote and supported us during the campaign," said Boysen. "The district needs to have some people to take a serious concern in the well-being of the district and work to make it one of the better districts in the state of Iowa."
Incumbent Ann Sunderman Meyer finished out of the running in third. Cade Iversen, Patrick Hickey, Karen Ratashak Perala and Jay Lininger rounded out the field.
Meanwhile, the results of the Essex School Board elections created a mix of new and familiar faces. Four candidates sought two positions on the board. Incumbent Rebecca Franks was the top votegetter, followed by challenger Cole Thornton. A Essex Fire Department member for 25 years, Franks says she ran for a second term in order to continue bringing fresh ideas to the district.
"When I ran the first time, our school board was kind of in dire need of some people that had fresh some ideas, want, and need to keep our school alive and going in Essex," Franks said. "I feel like the board that we have has done a good job of thinking forward, and not just making cuts to keep our school open, and opening some new programs and improving our curriculum, not only to keep our students the we have, but also increase our open enrollment into the district."
Thornton says he entered the school board race to ensure the school can continue to support the community.
"I think considering how the recent past has went, the school board needs as many people on the school board and ensures people stay, who intend to keep the school open," Thornton said. "I don't think it's any secret, the school is the lifeblood of any small town like that, and it's best for everybody that it stays there."
Incumbent Lori Racine and challenger Donald Olson finished third and fourth, respectively. In our next "Project 2021" report on Monday, we'll look back at a dark day in American history--the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol--and how two KMAland congressional representatives were caught up in the events of that day.