(Undated) -- KMA News continues its "Project 2021" series, looking back at the top local news stories of the past year. Today's segment recalls the top weather-related story of the year: the late January blizzard, followed by the bone-chilling cold of mid-February...
Oh, the weather outside was frightful in KMAland at times during the winter of 2021. Like Godzilla stampeding through Tokyo, a major winter storm roared through KMAland Monday, January 25th, dumping unprecedented snowfall amounts. Coupled with high winds, snow drifts made streets and roads impassable. Whiteout conditions were common not only in rural areas, but even within city limits. Meteorologist Taylor Nicolaisen at the National Weather Service Office in Valley says some communities received a foot of snow--or more.
"Officially, in Omaha, we take our measurements out at the airport," said Nicolaisen. "It was 11.9--so it fell just short of a foot. Those kind of numbers just don't happen all that often, to see a foot of snow, I think it's been 40-some years here in KMA. They did hit that mark officially in Lincoln--officially, it's 14.8. That's wild. That's the second-most snow on record from one-two day winter storms, basically covering all winter storms. We've only seen one bigger than that in the last 70-some years since records have been taken in Lincoln."
The ferocious storm put most entities in KMAland in shutdown mode, including in Shenandoah, where 13 inches were recorded here at the KMA studios. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman says city buildings were closed during what was considered the biggest snow event in a decade.
“We did end up closing City Hall and the library,” said Lyman,” in trying to get our folks off the road to help with the snow removal. It looks kind of like a lot of other places sent folks home too. It looks like it’s going to be a long road to get everything cleared.”
More than 14 inches of snow fell in Clarinda--the most the community has received in a single day since 1912. City Manager Gary McClarnon praised the city’s public works department for its work in removing the snow--especially in the downtown area.
"Before 24 hours was up, they had 14 inches of snow removed off of the square," said McClarnon. "I thought that was wonderful. That night, it stopped snowing around 10 o'clock, by the next morning every road was passable. They did do a very nice job of doing that, plus they picked up the snow."
The late January blizzard was followed by one of the coldest weeks in recent memory in February. Old records for low temperatures--some of which have stood for decades--fell across the region. Tuesday morning, February 16th was the absolute nadir--a low of 20 degrees below zero was recorded at the KMA studios at 7:15 that morning--just one shy of the record of minus 21 set back in 1978. A low of 23 degrees below was posted in Clarinda. Even weather forecasters like Taylor Nicolaisen were amazed by the breathtaking cold weather. Nicolaisen told KMA News a polar vortex was the culprit for the cold weather that swallowed most of the Midwest.
"The polar jet stream gets a little jumbled up there," he said, "and it usually keeps a lot of that cold air at bay, and keeps it over the poles. Every once in a while, it will get the right bend in it, and all this cold air will come pouring in. It doesn't necessarily have to happen over the U.S. Sometimes, it will happen over the Pacific, or it will happen over Europe. But, it makes headlines when it happens in the U.S."
Many KMAland school districts called off classes or switched to remote learning because of the extreme cold. Tim Hood is superintendent of the Sidney, East Mills and South Page school districts. Hood told KMA News that morning he was in constant contact with transportation directors in each district to gauge the cold's impact on bus fleets.
"Our biggest concern on a day like this is our diesel buses gelling up," said Hood, "and not having heat with kids on a route out in the country. We felt the safest thing to do today (Tuesday) was to go ahead and do remote learning."
And, the record cold wasn't good for traveling. Iowa State Patrol troopers were on the lookout for stranded motorists. Trooper Ryan DeVault is public education officer for the patrol's Council Bluffs post.
"Speaking with one of our repair guys," said DeVault, "I think they're still staying plenty busy, dealing with jelled-up semis, fuel filters and such. There's been quite a few--most of those being your commercial motor vehicles, not your general commuters. But, there's always a few here and there."
Eventually, sanity was restored, and temperatures did warm to the 30's by the time the long week was over.
In our next "Project 2021" report, we'll look back at an eventful year for the Page County Board of Supervisors.