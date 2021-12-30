(KMAland) -- KMA News continues its "Project 2021" series, looking back at the top local news stories of the past year. Today's segment recalls the bond issues, construction projects, and return to learn plans from the past year of education.
The summer of 2021 was a busy one for the Sidney School District. After passing a $10 million bond issue in 2019, the district continued construction projects on the school’s junior-senior high school as well as the Sidney Elementary school. At a board meeting in May, Superintendent Tim Hood says the board also approved a project to improve the roof at the district's elementary building.
However, supply struggles associated with the junior/senior high school and elementary school projects would derail the beginning of the 2021-22 school year for Sidney. Hood attributed the school year's delay to issues with shipments of adequate construction supplies due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
"As you can imagine, with everything COVID," said Hood, "we're having some difficulties in getting things like ceiling tiles and storefronts for our doors--those kind of things that we have had backordered for months, and months, and months. It's all kind of coming to ahead right here as the start of school is upon. But for Sidney, that's been the biggest deal."
While Sidney’s school year did officially start on September 7th, Hood told KMA News as recent as October, supply issues still plagued the district’s construction projects.
Meanwhile, some districts in KMAland dealt with some unrest in their community near the conclusion of the . For Clarinda, a large number of residents expressed concerns over the direction of the district.
Cindy VanFosson is a former district business manager. At a board meeting on May 12th, VanFosson claims there's "little to no longterm planning" in areas such as student instruction, finances, facilities, community involvement, staff recruitment, evaluation or recruitment.
"The district has lost countless devoted longterm employees, because leaders were spending their time doing what was new and exciting, and were not dedicated to do what was right, instead," said VanFosson. "I believe it's time to right this ship. Enough is enough. It's easy to see that the chief executive does not fit in this environment in southwest Iowa. That doesn't mean they wouldn't somewhere else. But, this is Clarinda, Iowa. We have a culture, and it isn't working in this culture."
In an interview with KMA News following the meeting, Bergman thanked attendees for "showing their love and support" for the Clarinda district, and the community at large. The superintendent says she shares that love.
"It's important to have a voice, and to use that voice," said Bergman, "to share things that we think we can make better. And, I'm always open to doing that. So, I appreciate that, and I'm looking forward to looking into more specifics that we can utilize to grow as a district."
As the year progressed, other KMAland districts continued to present bond issues including the East Mills and AHSTW school districts also passed bond issues for facility construction and renovation. For East Mills a $22 million bond issue was passed in September. Prior to the vote, East Mills School Superintendent Tim Hood says proceeds from the bond issue will allow an expansion and renovation of the Malvern junior-senior high school into a pre-K-12 facility.
"That would include adding a minimum of 21 classes to move our elementary pre-K-6 folks over there," said Hood. "An early childhood development center, preschool rooms, daycare, remodeling our junior-senior high, then looking at potential transportation."
Plans call for converting the existing Hastings elementary building into a Regional Center for Career Technical Education in cooperation with Iowa Western Community College and the state's iJAG program.
Several districts in the region pursued CTE programs including the Clarinda School District partnering with IWCC, Shenandoah approving a housing project with the city, and Hamburg applying for a charter high school to serve as a CTE facility.
AHSTW was also able to pass a $12.9 million bond issue in the November general elections. Speaking after the vote, AHSTW School Superintendent Darin Jones tells KMA News he appreciates the voters for passing the first bond issue proposal.
"It's going to give us the ability to do so many things within our building," said Jones, "with the addition of four new classrooms, the renovations of others. Just giving us more space, and helping us enhance our learning environments."
2021 was a year with a plethora of progress however, COVID-19 mitigation remained in school districts throughout KMAland. However, some districts suffered worse COVID situations that others.
For some, COVID-19 caused delays in the beginning of the 2021-22 school year—including AHSTW. AHSTW Superintendent Darin Jones told KMA News his district was dealing with nine staff members testing positive while 37 others had been exposed just before his district hoped to start the school year.
“We had some concerns on how far the spread had gotten,” said Jones. “We’re still learning about COVID-19, especially the new Delta variant. With those things in mind, and if we would even have enough staff in the next few days to continue on, we just made a decision in the best interest and safety of our faculty and students to delay until August 30th.”
Meanwhile, other KMAland school districts pushed on and continued to implement Return to Learn plans on how they intended to keep students and staff safe during school days, including the Shenandoah and Red Oak School Districts. During an interview on KMA’s “Morning Line” Program, Shenandoah Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson said her district had implemented an online program called IGNITE.
As the fall 2021 semesters progressed, most school districts in the area seemed to be managing the situation as best they could. It wasn’t until December when one northwest Missouri school was forced to close their doors after several students and staff members fell ill to COVID-19.
The South Nodaway School District cancelled the final five days of school of the fall 2021 semester, and Superintendent Dustin Skoglund told KMA News it wasn’t just students falling ill in his district saying the school staff had taken a big hit.
“Certain areas that made it difficult for us to operate, our kitchen staff were all sick and or out for the other reasons, and our custodial staff were sick and another one was out for another reason,” Skoglund said. “In a school our size, if you don’t have people to perform those duties that are essential to us being able to operate, then you begin to have to consider some other options.”
Skoglund said with the short amount of time left and the school board believing in-person was far more valuable than online learning, cancelling seemed like the best option.
In our next "Project 2021" report, we'll look back at the mid-December derecho tearing through KMAland and the damage left in its wake.