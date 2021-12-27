(Undated) -- KMA News continues its "Project 2021" reports, reviewing the top local and regional news stories of the past year. Today's segment recalls how two KMAland congressional representatives were caught in the middle of what some called "an insurrection" at the U.S. Capitol.
Anger surrounding the results of the 2020 presidential election boiled over in Washington on Wednesday, January 6th, 2021--a day which will go down as a black day in American history. Five people were killed, and hundreds were injured after protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol Building as a joint session of Congress was underway to certify the Electoral College vote. KMAland's congressional representatives were in the danger zone when trouble broke out. Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne described the events as they unfolded in an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program recorded late that afternoon. Axne says she had just concluded a ZOOM meeting with constituents in Waukee, and was on her way to the capitol when unrest broke loose.
"One building would get shut down--the Senate building," said Axne. "Then, a House building got shut down. Then, the full capitol was shut down, and folks were invading the capitol. Then, we had a complete shelter in place order put in place for members and teams put in the offices. That was extended for all of Capitol Hill, so that the entire area was under complete lockdown."
Axne says she was "incredibly surprised" that protesters were able to overcome capitol security, especially considering the tight security on display in the nation's capital during the BLM protests following the George Floyd tragedy in May of 2020.
"You know, they ran inside, they're rifling through members' offices, they're destroying property, they're running off with the speaker's lectern," said Axne. "Members are holed up in secure places in very unsafe ways right now, and their teams are, as well. There are hundreds of people shoved together in a safe room. This is just unacceptable."
Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves was among those in the U.S. House chambers listening to the opening debate when violence occurred outside the capitol. The Tarkio Republican described how protesters attempted to interrupt congressional activities in an interview with KMA News that afternoon.
"I was on the House floor," said Graves. "We were just starting the debate process on certifying the electors when the Capitol Police warned that the Capitol might possibly be breached. Then, we obviously recessed for a short period of time, came back in for a short period of time again, then recessed again, and the Capitol Police escorted us out."
Graves also denounced the rioting.
"It's wrong," he said. "This isn't what a democracy or a republic looks like. This isn't how we solve disputes in this country. It's upsetting. It truly is. It's extraordinarily upsetting for the country, with the optics of this. It's just disappointing."
The January 6th uprising also reminded Graves of another momentous day in history. Graves was in his first year of his first term in the U.S. House on September 11th, 2001, when terrorists flying hijacked airliners destroyed the World Trade Center in New York, then slammed into the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. As with 9/11, the congressman says confusion and uncertainty reigned during the rioting.
"You have a body--the House of Representatives is made up of 435 members," said Graves. "We're not all in one spot. We're separated. That's part of protocol, as well. So, it makes it hard, because you worry about if your colleagues and friends are okay, and where they are, and if everything's all right with them. And, it's eerily the same. And. it's just unfortunate that we have a situation where our democracy is being attacked and called into question."
Congress later returned to the Capitol after the area was cleared of protesters. At 2:42 a.m. central time on January 7th, Congress certified the electoral vote, officially making Joe Biden the next president of the United States. Later in the month, the U.S. House of Representatives approved an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump for “incitement of insurrection” in connection with the protects. As with the previous impeachment in 2019, the U.S. Senate rejected efforts to convict him.
In our next segment of "Project 2021," we'll look back at how winter unleashed its frozen fury in late January and early February.