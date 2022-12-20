Project 2022: Carbon pipeline project debate

(Undated) -- Time now for another segment of "Project 2022," our series of reports looking back at the top local and regional news stories of the past year. In today's report, we move from one controversial topic another, as we look at the raging debate over carbon pipeline projects.
One of the top stories of 2022 actually began the year before, when Summit Carbon Solutions announced plans to construct the Midwest Express CO2 pipeline. Plans call for a 706-mile pipeline carrying carbon dioxide from ethanol plants in Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, and South Dakota to a storage facility in North Dakota. Summit has secured long-term agreements with 31 ethanol plants, including 12 in Iowa. Green Plains Shenandoah is among those partnering in the project, which would bring the pipeline down the western portion of Montgomery and Page counties, meeting the plant in eastern Fremont County. Summit Carbon's plans received a boost in March, when the company announced a $250 million investment from Continental Resources. This came after Summit submitted its permit application to the Iowa Utilities Board in late January. In an interview on KMA's "Morning Show," Summit Spokesperson Chris Hill discussed the pipeline's potential positives.
"People are realizing the benefits to the agriculture industry, to the ethanol industry, to land values and also the economic benefits to communities and counties that are within the project footprint," Hill said. "So a lot of good energy and support on the project, and some healthy concern."
In November, company officials announced that nearly 2,100 landowners have signed approximately 3,400 easement agreements for the proposed project. Opponents, meanwhile, continued to wage a full-scale protest against the pipeline. In July, the Iowa Carbon Pipeline Resistance Coalition, along with several residents of all political backgrounds, gathered at a public meeting at the Firehouse Restaurant in Red Oak, to outline possible dangers and the next steps in combatting liquid carbon dioxide pipelines. Jess Mazour, the conservation program coordinator for the Sierra Club Iowa Chapter, calls the pipeline company's promises of a climate-change solution a "green scheme" due to the carbon capture process utilizing an immense amount of energy.
"So these companies are going to be contacting your energy co-ops if you have RDCs or whatever it is in the area, they're going to be probably trying to take a lot of energy away from community members," said Mazour. "We also know that part of the process where you capture (CO2) in order to compress it, it creates a lot of outputs that have to be disposed of."
Some of the angst over the project concerned the possible use of eminent domain to acquire property for the pipeline. In late March, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors unanimously
approved a letter of objection addressed to the utilies board to using eminent domain. The board's action followed a previous meeting, in which residents spoke out against the proposed legal maneuver. West Township resident Jan Norris says the pipeline is proposed to run behind her residence, and between her two farms.
"The biggest question to ask yourself is: is eminent domain for this project all right, as long as it's your neighbor's property?" Norris asked. "Regardless of how we feel about ethanol, do you think it's okay as long as it's not your land? Please formally object to the use of eminent domain for the CO2 pipelines."
Officials in Page, Fremont and Mills counties approved similar letters objecting to eminent domain usage.
Another development took place in November, when a local resident called on the Page County Supervisors to pass an ordinance regulating CO2 pipelines. Marty Maher presented the board with a circulated petition, urging the county to move swiftly with an ordinance that could regulate proposed carbon dioxide pipelines in the county. Maher says an ordinance would protect residents and the county regarding Summit's proposed project and any hazardous pipeline moving forward.
"It protects the landowners, it protects the rural and city residents, livestock, and county infrastructure," he said. "You've got a lot invested in this pipeline going through too as far as paved roads it's crossing, gravel roads that'll be tore up, rural water lines, fiber optic cable, and gosh knows what else is buried out in the roads in this county that they're going to encounter."
Supporters maintained the project's safety. Turn Key Logistics Spokesperson Kaylee Langrell told Page County officials the project is well regulated through the Pipeline Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, with Summit even going above and beyond in some regards.
"PHMSA does require that we x-ray 10% of the welds on our project, and Summit Carbon Solutions has made the commitment to x-ray 100% of the welds on this project line," said Langrell. "Another thing is the pipeline will be hydrostatically tested -- which is something we're regulated to do as well. That requires filling the line up with water to 125% or more of its maximum operating pressure and this will be done for four to eight hours depending on the pipe size."
Carbon pipeline projects are expected to remain hot in 2023, as the Iowa Utilities Board is expected to rule on Summit Carbon's application. Next on "Project 2022," we'll look back at some intriguing races in the June Iowa Primary.