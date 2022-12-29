(KMAland) -- KMA News continues its "Project 2022" series looking back at the past year's top local and regional news stories. Today we turn our attention to the most significant developments in the various cities throughout KMAland.
2022 was a rollercoaster year for several communities and city councils throughout KMAland, with the completion of expansive infrastructure projects to the changing of the guard in some of their top administrative positions. One of the more recent developments came in the city of Red Oak when early last month, longtime City Administrator Brad Wright and City Clerk Mary Bolton submitted their letters of retirement after a combined nearly 60 years of service to the community. The Red Oak City Council recognized Wright and Bolton for their service at one of their final meetings in late November. Following their recognition, Wright shared his appreciation for the team that had come to work like a well-oiled machine over the years, mainly due to a strong working relationship with Bolton and what he says has been a top-notch staff.
"(Me and Mary) have always joked that we can annoy each other but the relationship we've had and being able to work together I appreciate and the department heads -- we've got a team that I hope you guys appreciate and I hope this community appreciates," said Wight. "We've got a crew and a team that it doesn't matter what the job is or what the limitations of a resource is, everybody ties in together and gets the job done."
Due to the budget process needing to get underway as soon as possible, the council then tabbed Al Vacanti with Al Vacanti Municipal Services as the interim administrator and clerk. Vacanti says he served as a city clerk and administrator in Nebraska for roughly 14 years in various communities before retiring in 2019 and creating his consultant business. After his hiring to the interim role, Vacanti told KMA News he had already established connections with the city staff and looked forward to guiding the city through an essential time of year.
"It may be a three-month deal, but I hope to build some good relationships with people," he said. "Hopefully when I walk out, everyone says 'hey this worked out for the city of Red Oak and the people and the businesses here."
In the meantime, the council has already put out a job opening for the city clerk position and hopes to decide next month on a search firm to assist in finding a permanent successor for the city administrator role. The council has also taken up various community betterment projects in the past year, including the Community Heart and Soul program and a Housing Readiness Assessment program. Meanwhile, in Fremont County, a long-awaited day came in the city of Sidney in June when the city was able to switch over to its new water system, including a new water plant, tower, and well field. Planning for the project dated back to 2018, and construction had been ongoing for nearly two years. Following a Sidney City Council meeting in June, City Engineer Steve Perry told KMA News they would still need to make final tweaks as the system came online.
"We're in the process of doing adjustments as the system continues to work and making sure it's working as it is designed to meet the demands of the residents there in Sidney," said Perry.
As late as October, Perry says crews were wrapping up the final upgrades to the system, including replacing the water meters in town. Speaking of infrastructure projects, the city of Clarinda took great strides in completing a new water treatment plant. In October, City Manager Gary McClarnon told KMA News the city was down to roughly the last $50,000 in retainage for the project with some punch list items remaining on the new facility.
"Some of the doors weren't sealed as tightly as we wanted them sealed, so they're working on that and there's some issues with some of the software that they're utilizing," McClarnon explained. "There was also a couple of small leaks that they were working on in the roof. So, it's really overall just minor stuff that they're working on right now."
McClarnon had said the hope would be to complete the facility by year's end. The nearly $15 million facility has been in the works for the past two years, with some funding coming from American Rescue Plan Act funds. The city also opted to borrow from the State Revolving Fund to pay for most of the project. Another issue that has hit several communities in KMAland is staffing for EMS services. That's why the Glenwood City Council approved the final reading of moving the current volunteer EMS services under the city in September. Following the council's approval of the first reading in July, Glenwood Fire Chief Matt Gray says recruitment and retention have been difficult without solid pay and benefits, including full-time positions.
"With Council Bluffs and Omaha being close by, we lose a lot of our firefighter EMTs and paramedics to Omaha and Council Bluffs and other surrounding departments because of the pay and benefits," said Gray. "This will kind of help bolster us up and into the future."
Following the approval of a revised employee handbook to include the EMS additions, City Administrator Amber Farnan said the plan is to hire five full-time and three part-time employees along with the current volunteer staff beginning early next year. The city of Stanton is also now housing what could be the future of housing in a large-scale, industrial 3D printer bought by Farmers Mutual Telephone Company and developed by Alquist 3D. Zach Mannheimer is the founder and CEO of Alquist 3D. During a town hall with Iowa Senator Joni Ernst in August, Mannheimer says insurance companies are looking at lowering rates due to the resiliency of the concrete homes the printer could produce.
"These homes don't burn, they can withstand up to a category three hurricane, and tornado testing is still happening, but it's believed that they can withstand that," said Mannheimer. "There's a lot of benefits, and then one of the items that Kevin (Cabbage) was eluding to in terms of cost -- a 3D concrete home cuts your energy bill by 50%. So, much more energy efficient for the homeowner."
Officials with FMTC estimate homes could begin being constructed by the printer as soon as 2023. In connection to FMTC, the Stanton-based internet and technology company came up short in of receiving funding through the USDA ReConnect #3 program they had hoped to utilize to provide fiber optics to the entire Clarinda, Red Oak, Bedford, and Gravity communities, along with any unserved rural areas. But, FMTC CEO Kevin Cabbage says those communities will still receive fiber eventually. However, the timeline will be much longer. In our next installment of "Project 2022," we'll look back on the biggest developments in education throughout the region.