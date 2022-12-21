(Undated) -- KMA News continues its "Project 2022" series reports on the top local and regional news stories of the past year. Today's segment looks back at some hotly-contested races in the June Iowa Primary.
Not all of the political expense in 2022 was reserved for November. Voters in KMAland went to the polls to decide some important races in the June 7th Iowa Primary. And, no local race garnered more attention than the battle for Page County's 2nd District Supervisors' seat. Challenger Todd Maher, a 25-year employee at Shenandoah’s Pella Corporation plant and Shenadoah Fire Department captain, scored a smashing victory over incumbent Alan Armstrong. Proposed wind turbine projects were a big issue in the campaign. In an interview with KMA News following his victory, Maher called for changes in the county's existing wind turbine ordinance.
"We need to make sure the property line would be the setback, and not the foundation of somebody's house," he said. "We need to make sure we're putting every aspect of safety, giving those non-participating landowners a seat on the turbines (issue), understanding the ALS system--trying to push for that. I think there's a compromise there. I know that the moratorium doesn't really impact the Shenandoah Hills project, but I think we need to go back and look at that as much as possible, and see if we can right some wrongs there."
Other area supervisor's races produced dramatic results. In Fremont County, challenger Clint Blackburn joined incumbent Dustin Sheldon on the Fremont County supervisor's Republican ticket in November, placing first and second in the primary over two other candidates--Rodney Burge and Terry Graham. Blackburn tells KMA News he was humbled by finishing first in the four-person GOP race.
"I appreciate everybody that supported us here," said Blackburn. "By looking at things, it looked like it was a pretty tight race. It's good to see that, I think. It showed that everybody turned out and sort of voiced their opinions. We're happy to say that we're one of the top guys."
KMA News asked Sheldon for his reaction to the results.
"We're pretty pleased with the results that we got," said Sheldon. "We're ready to keep moving forward with what we started four years ago, and building on what we started so far."
Another familiar face survived a primary battle in Montgomery County, as incumbent Mark Peterson secured the victory in the county's 4th district supervisor race over challenger George Bruce. Peterson says his experience was likely the most significant factor in his victory.
"I'm in my eighth year as a supervisor, plus the years that I had attended several of the meetings prior to that," said Peterson. "I've got a pretty long history of being around the board of supervisors and I would believe that that experience had a lot to say."
It was an eventful primary in Mills County, as incumbent Richard Crouch narrowly defeated challenger Sandi Winton for the supervisor's Republican nomination. Crouch told KMA News his efforts over the past 20 years likely came through, including work done during recovery from the floods striking the area most recently in 2019.
"One that I really am proud of is our flood mitigation with getting the people bought out, and we did that in two-years time and a lot of people said we'd be lucky to get it done in four," said Crouch. "The state even commented on us getting that done and over with and the people moving on. So that's something I'm very proud of."
Another close race was in the Iowa House's 17th District, as Shenandoah High graduate Devon Wood edged former Ringgold County Supervisor Paul Dykstra. Wood attributed her win to toiling on the campaign trail.
"It comes down to the folks that you meet, and the connections that you're making," said Wood. "He (Dykstra) worked hard. He was out and about--and so was I--knocking on doors, meet and greets, phone calls--the works. You can't put one above the other. And, of course, the team of folks you have behind you. You can't be everywhere at once. And, a lot of times, the folks supporting in every different county are helping you be everywhere at once. So, I think that's a difference maker."
Wood, however, found herself in a race in the November general election against Democrat Pat Shipley, who was nominated in a special summertime convention. Another intriguing race was for the Iowa 3rd Congressional District's GOP nomination, as State Senator Zach Nunn won the right to take on Democrat incumbent Cindy Axne in November. We'll look back at that race and others as our next segment of "Project 2022" flashes back to the general elections.