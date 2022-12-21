Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Snow this morning will transition to snow showers this afternoon. High 24F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers this evening evolving to a steady snow after midnight. Areas of blowing snow. Low -7F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.