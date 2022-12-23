(Undated) -- KMA News continues its "Project 2022" series, looking back at the top local and regional news stories of the past year. Today, our year-in-review series recalls the major national and international news developments that caught KMAland residents attention in 2022.
Before this past year, it's a good bet that few Americans thought of the small country of Ukraine. That all changed in February, as Russia's feared invasion of the country became a reality. The impact of Russian president Vladimir Putin's aggression against the former Soviet bloc country was felt here at home, as gas prices skyrocketed across the country. In April, Iowa Senator Joni Ernst expressed concerns about the war's impact on agriculture. Speaking at a special panel in Washington addressing the war's threats to world agriculture and food security, the Red Oak Republican accused Russia of using food as a weapon against Ukraine, and targeting agriculture.
"The best and quickest way to address the food security crisis is for Ukraine to win the war," said Ermst. "That is an absolute must. And, they can win, and I know they can win. These women that are here with us today know they can win, if the United States and NATO properly equips them to win the war."
And, the city of Uvalde, Texas wasn't relevant to most people in this country until May, when it joined the ranks of Littleton, Colorado, Jonesboro, Arkansas, Newtown, Connecticut and Parkland, Florida as communities grieving the loss of students and instructors at the hands of gunman. Nineteen children and two adults were killed when 18-year-old Salvadore Ramos entered Robb Elementary School and executed a shooting rampage before being shot and killed, himself, by law enforcement. Perhaps no group of people were more affected by the incident than school officials and staff members. Like other KMAland administrators, Glenwood School Superintendent Devin Embray says he was "shocked and mortified" by the incident.
"Every time something like this happens," said Embray, "it's just a very tragic and terrible event. It's a heinous crime. Our thoughts and prayers to families affected, and hopefully, you know, protocols can be put in place to help deter, and get more mental health capabilities to the schools and to the communities, so that we can address the mental health of our youth."
KMAland residents also reacted to the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling overturning Roe V. Wade. By a 6-3 vote in June, the High Court struck down the 1973 ruling stating abortion bans were unconstitutional. The ruling places abortion laws under individual state control. Iowa 3rd District Congresswoman Cindy Axne was among those reacting to the news. Axne says state lawmakers made it clear this year Iowa is on the path to banning abortions.
"Today, when I woke up, I had freedom--more than my mother had," said Axne. "In the middle of the day, I now have less freedom that my mother had. Think about that--they want to take us back to another century. This is not what America wants. America has said clearly that women's choice, women's ability to control their own health care decisions is strictly to be between themselves, their family and their doctor."
Other local lawmakers were pleased with the High Court's decision. State Senator Mark Costello says the ruling striking down Roe v. Wade was "a long time in coming."
"I think that the fact that it's going to back over to the states to make the rules they see fit to make on this issue, I think that that's where it belongs," said Costello. "I know that, recently, the Iowa Supreme Court made a ruling on the waiting time, which was also in favor of the pro-life cause. So, I'm pleased to see that happen."
And, some former KMAland residents were in the eye of another storm in late September. Shenandoah High School graduate Amberly (Heslinga) Carrington and her husband Jimmy live in Parrish, Florida, which was one of the communities impacted by Hurricane Ian, which slammed into Florida's Gulf Coast as a category 4 storm, and cut a disastrous swath through southern and central portions of the state. After preparing their house, Amberly told KMA News the couple waited and watched television as the storm entered their area.
"We saw it come on shore and hit the Fort Myers area early in the morning," said Amberly. "Up here, they kept telling us it's going to be hitting our area probably at around 6 o'clock at night. But throughout the day, we just heard the winds coming in. We say the rain coming in early morning with the rough winds coming in. It was like that pretty much all day. Imagine sitting, like, through a normal storm in the Midwest, but for hours?"
Though Amberly's house escaped heavy damage, it was a different story for other Floridians with KMAland ties. Former Shenandoah resident Rob Nester and his wife Deb live on Manasota Key in Englewood, Florida--one of Ian's hardest-hit areas. Nester told KMA News contractors from all over the country streamed into the region to help with rebuilding efforts.
"We see people from Vermont, Michigan, Kansas City, contractors for Colorado, all around," he said. "Anybody from pool service companies. A lot of the debris like trees, you know, everyone is just piling that stuff up in their front yards, and they just go from neighborhood to neighborhood, coming along with these trucks to clean up the tree debris, and I assume next, the landfill debris. Everybody is just stacking damaged furniture and so forth by the curb."
Hurricane Ian's death toll in Florida totaled 148. Dollar estimates placed the damage in Florida and the Carolinas between $53-billion-to-$74 billion. Of course, KMAland had its share of memorable storms in the past year. We'll look back at the year in severe weather in our next segment of "Project 2022."