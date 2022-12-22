(Undated) -- Time now for another segment of "Project 2022," our special series of reports on the top local and regional news stories of the past year. Today's report reflects on the results of the November general elections--which saw a good portion of KMAland turn red.
Though the "red tsunami" political pundits predicted for most of the country never materialized, Republican candidates in Iowa had a big night on November 8th. One of the GOP's biggest victories came in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District. Challenger Zach Nunn flipped the seat for the GOP by defeating two-term Democratt incumbent Cindy Axne. Both candidates squared off in a special forum aired live from the KMA studios one month before the elections. Among other issues, both Axne and Nunn addressed questions on immigration. Touting his trips to the southern border as part of Iowa National Guard operational missions, Nunn accused Axne and the Biden Administration of doing nothing to address immigration issues. The state senator lauded action taken in the Iowa Legislature to allow authorities to check legal immigrants and migrants entering the state. He says illegals entering the country are put in impossible situations.
"Look, when I went down there, I rode with customs and border patrol," said Nunn. "I saw people who wanted to come to this country desperately, and they waited in line, in some cases, for a decade, and received no help, and came to this country illegal because of no chance they had."
Axne, in return, accused Republicans of failing to come to the table to solve problems with illegals.
"I don't need to go to the border on taxpayer dollars just to pull a publicity stunt," she said. "I work on this issue with my colleagues in Washington on a regular basis. I'm going to talk with the folks that actually represent those areas, and also look holistically at this issue. We absolutely need to protect our southern border. We also have ports of authority where we have to make sure we're addressing mostly drug trafficking, as well. I'll go back to let's come to the table, and talk full immigration reform."
The won by a little than 2,000 votes, Nunn's victory helped Republicans take control of the U.S. House of Representatives in 2023. Iowa's red tsunami included an emphatic victory by incumbent Kim Reynolds. Reynolds won a second term as the state's governor with a overwhelming victory over Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear. Reynolds spoke to her supporters shortly shortly after the polls closed on Election Night.
"It has been the honor of a lifetime to have the opportunity to serve as the Governor of this amazing state," said Reynolds. "It's even a greater honor to be given the opportunity to serve you for another four years."
November 8th was also a big night for Chuck Grassley, who secured his eighth term in the U.S. Senate by defeating Democrat Michael Franken. Despite Grassley's reelection, Democrats won key battles in other states to maintain a slim majority in the U.S. Senate.
In Missouri, Sam Graves gave his traditional Election Night victory speech. The Tarkio Republican won a 12th term in the U.S House of Representatives with an overwhelming victory over Democrat challenger Henry Martin in Missouri's 6th Congressional District. First elected to Congress in 2000, Graves tells KMA News it's hard to compare this victory over the previous 11 wins.
"Every one is different," said Graves. "Every single election and campaign is different. It's one of the most humbling things ever. When people believe in you and give you your vote--I never take an election for granted, and a vote for granted. It feels great, it really does. It's really one of the humbling experiences ever, and you never get used to it."
KMAland residents decided on some key legislative races in November. Winners included Republican incumbent Tom Shipley, who cruised to victory in the Iowa Senate's 9th District over Democratic challenger Tripp Narup. Shipley spoke with KMA News after winning his third term in the Statehouse.
"I am just very appreciative of all the support and the help I got from around the district to do things, get signs put together, have sessions of meeting people, and things like that," said Shipley. "That sort of thing is priceless and I can't thank people enough for the help they gave me.
Shipley's new 9th District includes Cass, Montgomery, Adams, Page, and Taylor Counties and portions of Union County. Joining Shipley in the Iowa Legislature is a Shenandoah High School graduate winning her first term in the Iowa House. Republican candidate Devon Wood defeated Democratic candidate Pat Shipley in the Iowa House's 17th District. Wood filled the seat vacated by longtime Republican State Representative Cecil Dolecheck, who decided not to for re-election.