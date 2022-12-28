(Clarinda) – KMA News continues its "Project 2022" series looking back at the past year's top local and regional news stories. Today, we turn to the various projects developing within Page County.
Wind energy discussions may have been the most considerable development out of Page County in 2022. Still, several proposed and executed projects and significant personnel changes were also abound for the Page County Board of Supervisors. After the results of a jail study in late 2021 conducted by Samuels Group revealed unsatisfactory conditions for workers and inmates at the current county jail, the board set out to find a new possible location. In May, Greg Wilde, a business development manager with Samuels Group, said a new jail and sheriff's office alone would cost the county roughly $12.5 million in a bond issue for the voters to decide on. However, that cost could vary depending on other additions they wish to include, such as space for 911 and dispatch, emergency management, or the Clarinda Police Department.
"If you were to add the costs of all those county proposed areas--911 and emergency management--into that, it adds just over $2 million, so it would get you to $15.2 (million)," said Wilde. "If you were to add Clarinda Police Department it's just another $2 million. So, somewhere between $12.5 to 17.5 million."
However, Supervisor Jacob Holmes has also favored constructing just a jail, which Wilde projected to cost around $9.4 million, and still utilize the office space at the current Sheriff's Office. After deciding to formulate the costs of shutting down the current jail internally, the board moved to pursue phase two, or the schematic and design phase with Samuels Group, for $25,000 in June. From there, discussions have shifted to the possible 5-10 acre site of the new structure. In addition, Holmes says Wilde has been looking deeper into possibilities at the current county farm just south of Clarinda.
"(Wilde) is going to put together some drawings and figures based on what we have at this time that is feasible," said Holmes. "There's a couple options at the county farm and currently that is the only viable thing we have right now to even do figures on. We've tried lots of other things, but that is where it is right now."
The county's jail committee is considering several locations, including land along Highway 2 near the Page County landfill west of Clarinda and a closed-down lodge southwest of the former Clarinda Mental Health Institute. Late last month, Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman and Mayor Roger McQueen also asked the board to ensure they are included in the discussions for the jail moving forward and urged the county to look into a more central location. However, formal decisions have yet to be made on the site or rendition of the facility the county will pursue.
Also, in 2022, the board took major steps on a significant window replacement project on the county courthouse after unanimously tabbing Fine and Sons out of Clarinda for the over $700,000 project after they accepted all additional upgrades. The project encompasses replacing nearly all the courthouse's windows. Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong felt it essential to include the upgrades, such as the basement windows, to keep everything up to date.
"I think it would be kind of backwards if we weren't going to replace all the windows, and I think there could be a security risk down the road," said Armstrong. "I think they should be done at the same time, because they're bound to collect more issues with weathering down there than the upper ones."
The replacement effort is expected to wrap up in May 2023 to allow for extended wait times on windows, with American Rescue Plan Act funds covering the project's cost. 2022 also saw one of the county's more extensive road resurfacing projects in recent years. Over the summer construction season, crews with Midstate Reclamations performed cold-in-place recycling work to a nearly 11-mile stretch of O Avenue from Highway 2 north to the Page-Montgomery County line. Henningson Construction followed shortly after with a new layer of asphalt on the over $3 million project. Before the project's onset, County Engineer J.D. King says the project was the first in the county to utilize cold-in-place recycling.
"Basically it's a method of rehabilitation of an older asphalt where we come in with a big mill (and) grind up one lane at a time," said King. "Run it through a screen and a crusher and make sure the particle size is where we want it, probably one-and-a-half inches or minus."
Initial work wrapped up on the fresh asphalt in the late summer. However, after some residents expressed concerns over the "end-of-project" detail in August, crews with Henningson eventually milled down the final 300-foot stretch along with bleed spots along the surface in October to align with the project details.
Page County also saw a changing of the guard in at least two prominent departments this year. The first came in the Public Health department after Administrator Jess Erdman, Tobacco Prevention Coordinator Rhonda Grebert, and Maternal Child Health Coordinator Amy Beal put in their letters of resignation in April. After a nearly month-long search process, Richard Mullen was selected as the new administrator, who told KMA News in August, he was beginning to settle into his new role.
"The first couple of weeks were rocky just like any new position that anybody starts, but I've fallen into and I'm really starting to understand on a community level how important it is to get information out there as quickly as possible," said Mullen. "Now what people do with that information is totally up to them, but being very transparent with the health care needs and concerns within Page County."
Candice Engstrand was also hired as the new tobacco services coordinator for the public health agency. The county's next significant opening came after Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Kris Grebert submitted his resignation in May after just over five years on the job. However, the county took its time filling the position and rearranged duties to allow for more grant-seeking opportunities and lighten a hefty load for Grebert's successor. It wouldn't be until September when the EMA Commission approved hiring Jill Harvey, who comes to the county from Phelps County, Nebraska.
Harvey told KMA News she looked at the Page County position as an opportunity to expand her knowledge and experiences in emergency management.
"As an opportunity where I could use the training I've had and I do have some family in Iowa and it would move us closer to them and we'd get to see them a little bit," said Harvey. "But mostly just an opportunity to expand my training and serve people in a new area."
Harvey officially took over the EMA director duties in late October. Page age County wasn't the only area that saw significant developments in 2022, and we'll take a look at some of the surrounding communities in our next edition of "Project 2022."