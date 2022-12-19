(Clarinda) – KMA News is kicking off “Project 2022,” our series of reports looking back at the top local and regional news stories of the past year. In our first report, we look back at the culmination of years of debate over wind energy in Page County.
Since late 2018, residents have discussed wind energy and the respective regulations at the county courthouse with the Page County Board of Supervisors. However, those debates came to a breaking point after the Chicago-based energy company, Invenergy, proposed the 200-megawatt “Shenandoah Hills” wind farm in January, which would straddle the Page-Fremont County line south of Shenandoah. After nearly six months of debate, by a 2-1 vote, the supervisors approved the project's permit application. At the August meeting, Supervisor Chuck Morris, who made the motion for approval, said legal guidance from Ahlers and Cooney gave him confidence the county could move forward with approving the application, particularly regarding the proposed project boundary.
"This application grandfathers nothing in, that simply shows where the land contracts exist," said Morris. "In the witness of all of us, our county attorney and our auditor's representative, they said there is absolutely no way that additional turbines could be built if this application is approved -- without another application."
Supervisor Jacob Holmes, who cast the lone dissenting vote, stated his opposition was rooted in dishonesty, broken agreements, and poor business ethics from Invenergy.
"We've got errors everywhere, we've got things that aren't complete, things that aren't done, things that are in question, and I'm very disappointed in J.D. (King) and his 'material change' definition which I think does not hold water," said Holmes. "As far as Page County goes, if four turbines are removed or even three turbines, we're over 10%. So even the email I got that said there wasn't 10%, in Page County I don't see anyway in the world where there won't be three turbines removed -- which would mean a material change, which would mean this should be back to the drawing board and it should not be passed."
The approval came despite the nearly seven months’ worth of push back from residents ranging from setbacks from nonparticipating landowners, noise concerns, lighting on the turbines, and decommissioning requirements. However, one delay was made on a vote after Jenny Burkhiser with KYFR, said three of the proposed turbines were within three kilometers of the stations AM towers. However, Burkhiser said there had been little cooperation from Invenergy since March in seeking necessary information to complete their legal obligations.
"We specifically asked for the proposed height of the structures, with and without the blades at their highest point, the physical coordinates, even a range would be okay, and how many feet, miles, or kilometers in distance the proposed turbines are from each of our respective AM towers," said Burkhiser. "No response has been made about these questions, so we can not determine whether there would be an issue -- in fact I was only able to find the turbine plans on the Page County website yesterday.”
FCC guidelines lay out the three-kilometer distance to avoid interference to the tower's support structure and signal if no other mitigation strategies are taken. Additionally, Mary Ann Gibson raised concerns over one turbine proposed near the Wabash Trace Nature Trail that falls within a required half-mile setback laid out in the county ordinance for "all other parks or areas" not listed as a state or federal park or managed by Page County Conservation.
However, Clarinda resident Krystal Worl said the issue ultimately comes down to Invenergy's lack of transparency throughout the permit application process.
"When you advertise for something specific and don't get the right applicant for the job, you rewrite the specifications and requirements and post it again," said Worl. "Invenergy is a global company who has done projects in different counties all over the world. You think they would be a well-oiled machine and willing to be transparent in their practices. Instead, they conduct themselves as snake-oil salesmen and conmen short-changing the gas station clerk. Sloppy contractors rarely do quality work."
The Supervisors had put in place a moratorium on future commercial wind applications back in March. However, after years of feeling unheard by their representatives, residents threatened legal action against the board should they approve the project. Resident Jesse Stimson handed the board and County Engineer J.D. King legal notices at an April meeting.
"For two and a half years, those concerns have been met with resistance and no compromise," said Stimson. "We see no other re-course but to take legal action to try to understand the attitudes and actions of Page County officials. We are here to give you legal notices."
Just over a month after the projects approval, Co-counsel Shawn Shearer and Theodore Sporer filed an over 100-page petition into state district court on behalf of several residents against the county and the board. Per the petition, allegations include violations of the Iowa Open Meetings Act, enterprise corruption, and approval of an application containing known falsehoods and inaccuracies.
Additionally, the petition claims the board failed to take in adequate public input on the current wind ordinance passed in October 2019 and requests a restraining order on the board. Sporer says that the ordinance is vague and is also "bizarre" by repealing any other "inconsistent ordinances" when utilized.
"The entire zoning ordinance is effectively repealed by this 2019 ordinance that's designed to allow a company named Invenergy to access Page County wind resources," he said. "When, pretty obviously, there's about a 3-to-1 majority in the county against that particular use of ag land in southwest Iowa."
While the petition was filed in state court, lawyers with Ahlers and Cooney representing the county, filed to remove the case to federal court where it currently sits awaiting a January hearing on the court’s jurisdiction and a remand back to state court filed by the petitioners.
Included in Shearer and Sporer's argument is the "Pullman Abstention Doctrine” – regarding states having an opportunity to review a state law before a federal court decision. Shearer adds that a review by the state could remove the need for a federal court to rule on a "void for vagueness" claim, which initially prompted the county to remove the case to federal court, citing the U.S. Constitution 14th Amendment due process clause.
"Before the federal courts rule on whether the wind ordinance is vague, the state courts should get the first shot to interpret the laws of Iowa and how they apply to the ordinances of Page County," he said. "Once that's done, there may not be any 'void for vagueness' or 'due process' problem for the federal courts to address.”
Lawyers with Ahlers and Cooney have not responded to any requests for comment from KMA News on the lawsuit. The Fremont County Board of Supervisors approved their portion of the permit application back in July.