(Undated) -- KMA News continues its "Project 2022" series, reviewing the top regional and local news stories of the past year. In today's segment, we look back at some of the major developments in the region's schools in the past year, including new superintendents and some big bond issue votes.
Clarinda's School Board began 2022 with a superintendent search. In January, the board accepted the resignation of Chris Bergman, who stepped down at the end of the school year. Her successor: Jeff Privia, who was selected in May following an extensive search. Previously a pre-K-5 principal in the Underwood School District, Privia told KMA News he accepted the position because it met all of the criteria in his job search.
"I've been very picky over the last couple of years looking for a superintendent's position," said Privia. "The demographics that I looked at for where I'm currently at and Clarinda matched up very well. And, financially, Clarinda's sitting really well with financial issues, and it's something that I felt would be a comfortable transition for me."
Another opening was filled in Missouri Valley, as its school board named Christi Gochenour as its superintendent. Formerly the secondary principal in the Logan-Magnolia Community School , Gochenour told KMA News one of the driving factors for her to pursue the job was the close ties with the Missouri Valley community.
"I actually live in Missouri Valley, my husband graduated from Missouri Valley, my son graduated from Missouri Valley, it's home for me," said Gochenour. "So I have a very strong, vested interest in making sure that the good things that are happening in that district, and all of the strong educational and facility things that are happening there continue on."
Treynor's School District also filled a superintendent's vacancy with Dr. Joel Beyenhof. A veteran southwest Iowa educator, Beyenhof previously served as high school principal at Lewis Central since 2012. He previously was a middle school principal in the Council Bluffs Community School District, as well as an assistant principal and activities director and math teacher. Beyenhof says Treynor’s history of excelling in a number of areas made the district enticing.
"I feel very blessed to be asked to join the Treynor School District and family, not only where excellence is expected, but excellence is achieved," said Beyenhof. "This is very visible in the district's academics, activities, facilities, but most importantly, in every person that I've interacted with over the interview process and my research in the district speak volumes about the culture and climate of the district and makes me so excited to join the family."
2022 was also the year Andrew Christensen succeeded the retiring Gayle Allensworth as Shenandoah High School's new principal. Christensen spent seven years at Fort Calhoun Junior-Senikor High School as head football coach, strength conditioning coordinator and PE instructor, then the last two as athletic director and assistant principal. Christensen told KMA News he sought the SHS principal's position because it met all his criteria for relocation.
"You know, I'm from southwest Iowa, so I know this area pretty well," said Christensen. "I have a few contacts--mentors of mine--that are in the area that have said some great things about Shenandoah, which encouraged me to apply for the position. It's been my aspiration to be a high school principal. So, when I started to look at that, Shenandoah just really stuck out to me. I'm very picky, I'm very happy with where I'm at in terms of what I would apply for. Shenandoah fit the bill, and checked all the boxes."
And, there was a new administrator in the Green Hills Area Education Agency, as Dr. Jason Plourde succeeded the retiring Dr. Lolli Haws.
The year 2022 also had it share of bond issue referendums. Three bond issues were decided in special elections in September. Voters in the Hamburg School District approved a $3.1 million bond issue by only 60.34% of the vote-- just over the required 60% supermajority. Proceeds from the bond issue will cover three major renovations to Marnie Simon Elementary School. Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells discussed one of the projects--construction of an 8,000 square foot fitness center serving both students and local residents.
"One of the problems we have right now is our weight room is very small," said Wells. "It's really unsafe when we have 10-15 kids in there lifting, so we have to kind of go in shifts when we lift. So, to provide a safer weightlifting program, and to bring high school students back into our facility, we need a better weight system. So, we need a better weight system. And then, the board, through the surveys, determined that the community needed a fitness center, as well. So, we partnered with the city on that."
Also included was construction of a 250-seat auditorium for both student and community performances, and construction of two additional classrooms to meet the demands for the district's maker space programming for K-8 students.
Voters in the Harlan School District, meanwhile, approved a $22.9 million bond issue by a little over the 60% supermajority. Among other projects, the bond issue covered significant facility renovations, including construction of a new intermediate facility to house five sections of 3rd through 5th graders.On the flipside, another bond issue referendum failed in the Creston School District, as voters defeated a $24.9 million bond issue for a number of projects.