(Undated) -- KMA News continues its "Project 2022" series, reviewing the top local and regional news stories of the past year. Today's report looks back at the year in severe weather, featuring strong storms that brought heavy damage--and in one case, death.
Less than three months after the December 15th, 2021 derecho hammered KMAland, the 2022 severe storm season got off to an early start on March 5th with turbulent, tragic weather. Shortly after 2 that afternoon, strong thunderstorms fired up in the region, placing most areas under a tornado watch. Clint Aegerter is meteorologist with the weather service's Valley, Nebraska office. Aegerter told KMA News the dramatic weather--featuring tornadoes and strong thunderstorms--developed as expected.
"It kind of panned out about how we thought," said Aegerter. "We were just kind of on the very western fringes of the greatest threat. We had a few severe thunderstorm warnings and some tornado warnings in our area, then in kind of moved east into the Des Moines area."
Page County was among those under the gun. Then-Page County Emergency Management Coordinator Kris Grebert told KMA News funnel clouds were sighted in the northern portion of the county.
"From what I saw driving around," said Grebert, "we saw some pea-sized hail, some real brief heavy rains came through. We did have some spotters out by Essex that did see some funnel clouds and rotation up that way. We did see anything on the ground, or have reports of damage around there. But, the storm went through really fast--which is a good thing for us."
That same storm system touched off severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings in Montgomery County. Severe storms then moved through Adams and Union counties before entering Madison County--where it inflicted its full fury. An EF-4 tornado tore through rural areas south of Winterset, killing six people and damaging more than 50 homes. An emotional Governor Kim Reynolds raised the hundreds of volunteers who showed up to help in the aftermath of the tornado. .
"It's just unbelievable," said Reynolds. "I tried and walked through and thank them for being there. Over and over, I got the response, 'we're Iowans. That what we do.'"
The governor issued a state disaster proclamation for Madison County, as well as six other counties touched by severe weather. An addition death was reported at Red Haw State Park in Chariton, bringing the storm's death toll to eight.
Another major bout with severe weather took place on June 7th. While awaiting primary results, residents contended with a series of severe storms that whipped through a good portion of southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri. Perhaps the worst damage was in Union County, where high winds and perhaps one tornado hammered trees and structures in and around the Creston area. Union County Emergency Management Coordinator Jo Ann Duckworth told KMA News her county was placed under a tornado warning at around 7:45 p.m. after a twister was spotted near Orient in Adair County. Then, activity moved closer to Creston.
"About 8:10 p.m. or so, we saw some activity up around Green Valley Lake," said Duckworth. "The campground had already been evacuated, and those folks were taken to safety. That's really when it started in our county, just north and east of Green Valley Lake. Then, it moved through our county."
Duckworth says her phone rang off the hook the next morning with calls regarding storm damage in rural parts of the county. Additionally, trees and structures suffered considerable damage along a northeast corridor of Creston.
"We have a lot of tree damage," said Duckworth. "A lot of those trees fell on homes. Sheds were damaged. Some of them were completely destroyed. It's the kind of damage you would normally see with storms that have high winds in it."
Hot temperatures and an unstable atmosphere generated another major event in the late evening hours of June 15th. The National Weather Service Office in Omaha confirmed the touchdown of two EF-1 tornadoes, including one in Cass County, Nebraska, north of Murdock, and south-central Pottawattamie County just three miles away south of Treynor. Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Coordinator Doug Reed says the twister brought winds up to 100 miles per hour. Reed says the damage included major damage to the Prairie Crossing Vineyard and Winery near Treynor, which he says was the epicenter of the tornado that dropped for nearly two miles.
"A lot of things that we saw ahead and after kind of the area of the winery were a lot of trees snapped off at the higher levels, about a half-dozen or so power poles that were snapped off or damaged," said Reed. "A lot of tree debris and issues like that."
And, KMAland residents received the first taste of winter on November 29th, when a mini-ice storm with high winds knocked out to some 13,500 MidAmerican Energy customers for several hours. In our next "Project 2022" report, we'll look back at some major projects and developments in Shenandoah in the past year.