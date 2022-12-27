(Shenandoah) -- KMA News continues its "Project 2022" series of reports looking back at the top local and regional news stories of the past year. Today's report looks at an incredible year of progress in Shenandoah--one dominated by major projects.
Shenandoah officials will remember 2022 as one of unparalleled growth, with developments in at least four major projects. In May, Green Plains officials announced plans for a $50 million expansion of the company's Shenandoah plant--and 12 additional jobs. During an earnings conference call for the first quarter of 2022, Green Plains President and CEO Todd Becker announced that the company has picked Shenandoah to be the first site for its Clean Sugar Technology. Patented by Fluid Quip Technologies -- which is owned by Green Plains -- CST produces low-cost dextrose and fructose through a dry milling technique and provides another product that can be produced by the existing facility.
"This will benefit the project development to make Shenandoah our first fully developed biorefinery platform of the future, complete with protein and sugar operations at a dry mill," said Becker. "This 30,000 bushel-per-day grind capacity glucose and dextrose system will be uniquely positioned to add significant value and demonstrate the possibilities for future development of this initiative."
One month earlier, the Iowa Economic Development authority announced that the project was awarded a $250,000 forgivable loan. Additionally, IEDA has agreed to give a rebate on sales tax for construction of the building and the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association is donating 25 acres of land for the expansion. SCIA Executive Vice President Gregg Connell says the announcement is a positive one for the city and could lead to more projects associated with Clean Sugar Technology.
"We've got a great staff out here and the city has always been very supportive of Green Plains," said Connell. "This project will be about a $50 million construction project. There will be 12 jobs with it. We're obviously excited about that, but we're also very excited about the potential for downstream partners that would locate in Shenandoah and use products from the Clean Sugar Technology for additional products."
Plans call for the project to be operational next year. 2022 was also the year when the site of an old skating rink was transformed into a future credit union. Groundbreaking was held in May for Community 1st Credit Union's new facility at 603 South Fremont Street along U.S. Highway 59. Greg Hanshaw is Community 1st Credit Union's President and CEO. Hanshaw tells KMA News the Ottumwa-based credit union felt Shenandoah fit the bill for their expansion into southwest Iowa for several reasons.
"Shenandoah rose to the top pretty quickly when we started looking for a lot of reasons," said Hanshaw. "One of which is there weren't any credit unions other than the credit union that merged with us which was a very small business here in town and didn't have an open membership. So, Community 1st coming into town means that we can open up credit union membership to everyone."
Construction is expected to be completed in early 2023. And, renewed efforts to restore what many Shenandoah residents call an eyesore were announced in June. Margaret Brady, owner of MALOJA, LLC., detailed plans to restore the venerable, vacant Johnson Brothers Mill Building into a warehouse and workshop to store rescued building materials for later use. Under Brady's plan, the warehouse would occupy the top two floors, with the workshop and office on the second floor. Plans call for placing an event center and retail business on the bottom floor. If all goes well, the project will be completed by Shenfest, 2023. Brady hopes the project will stimulate other property renovation in the community.
“I always think that it’s good for our town,” said Brady. “Anytime you see positive growth – whether it’s a house or whether it’s a big building – if you can make it look better, everybody else thinks they can do a little better on theirs, too.”
Estimates place the renovation project at more than $502,000. One financial shot in the arm came later that month, when the Johnson family made a sizable donation toward the project’s cost. Noral Johnson, an Essex native now living in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, made the presentation on behalf of his family, saying it searched for a meaningful way to “rectify its lingering, not-so-positive impact.”
“Fortunately, through some insightful, and talented and experienced people from this community, we believe we have found a way to make that happen,” he said. “Therefore, I’m very pleased on behalf of the Johnson family to make this donation of over $165,000 for the betterment of this wonderful community.”
Shenandoah's City Council in December approved development agreements for all three of the aforementioned projects, plus one that had been delayed for several months. But earlier this month, work finally began on North Star Housing LLC's Shenandoah Senior Villas Apartment Complex--the proposed 40-unit structure for residents age 55 and older. Demolition of an old gas station at the complex's future site at 1401 West Sheridan Avenue was the project's first step. In an interview with KMA News, North Star Housing Principle Andrew Danner thanked the city, SCIA Executive Vice President Gregg Connell and Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen for their support.
"We're excited to start and finish our first project here in Iowa," said Danner, "and look forward to getting this open for seniors in the community."
Danner says construction is expected to begin this winter and take 15 months--weather permitting. Page County saw its share of major news stories in 2022--aside from the wind turbine and pipeline issues. We'll look back at some of the stories in our next segment of "Project 2022."