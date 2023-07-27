(Farragut) -- Some high profile projects in Shenandoah are in various stages of development.
Updates on four projects headlined Thursday night's Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association annual meeting and ag banquet at the Waterfalls Event Center in Farragut. Michael and Kindra Weston are in the final stages of a full-scale remodeling of the former Howard Sporting Goods store on West Sheridan Avenue into Midwest Mental Health's new offices. Kindra says people who remember what Denny and Darlene Howard's former business looked like would not recognize it today.
"I recently had the pleasure of taking Denny and Dar on their first tour of the building, since we have almost completed the renovation," said Kindra. "They were both blown away, and I think so thrilled that the building had been saved, and would be used again for something that would give it a whole new life for many years to come."
Kindra says the Howard's building became available after Midwest outgrew its current location at 523 West Sheridan Avenue.
"If you can picture the store," she said, "now, the building has 18 offices, five restrooms, two main waiting areas, two break areas and a large conference area. So, it will really help us service a much greater population. And, we'll actually use both buildings. That building (the former Howard's structure) will become our therapy and meds building, and the current building that we're in right now will become our behavioral health building."
Kindra says "a soft opening" of the new building is anticipated next with, with a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony expected at a later date.
Another renovation project in progress down the street is the former Johnson Brothers Mill Building. Last year, the Shenandoah City Council approved a resolution of support for MALOJA, LLC’s renovation of the building at 818 West Sheridan Avenue. MALOJA owner Dr. Margaret Brady says approximately 40 tons of feed and scrap metal debris were removed from the building before preliminary work began earlier this year.
"The tuckpointing is going to come back in the summer and do painting on the white part that used to be white--they're going to be white again," said Brady. "Pella window are making windows right now. They'll be installing those at the mezzanine level--which is the second level around. That'll be done, they're estimating in September--so about a month away. We'll go through and put glass in all the windows that are still there, so it will look back to, we think, pretty much like it looked back in 1945 when it was built--pretty much authentic."
Plans call for placing a warehouse/workshop, retail businesses and up to eight so-called "minishops" inside the 30,000 square foot facility. One project already completed is Community 1st Credit Union's new location at 700 South Fremont Street. Opened back in March, the 4,000 square-foot facility replaced the former Skateland building previously occupying the property. Community 1st President and CEO Greg Hanshaw credited the support from SCIA and the Shenandoah community, in general, for helping his company build at that location.
"We couldn't possibly find a better location," said Hanshaw. "The rest is history. The support we received from SCIA, the support we have received from the community--especially from the city of Shenandoah, from the mayor, his staff--has just been off the charts. Incredibly supportive, incredibly thoughtful and helpful every step of the way."
SCIA Executive Vice President Gregg Connell updated the construction of the Shenandoah Senior Villa Apartments at 1401 West Sheridan Avenue (more on that project in a future news story). Also at Thursday night's banquet, Shenandoah Medical Center CEO Matt Sells was named incoming SCIA board president, and Brett Lorimor received the SCIA Ag Committee's Friend of Agriculture Award recipient for 2023. Recent Shenandoah High graduate Molli Finn was named this year's Ag Future of America scholarship recipient.