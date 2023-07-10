(Shenandoah) -- Developments on four major projects take center stage at the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association's Annual Meeting and Ag Banquet.
"Building Shenandoah's Bright Future" is the theme of this year's meeting July 27th at 6:30 p.m. at the Waterfalls Event Center in Farragut. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, SCIA Executive Vice President Gregg Connell says one project already completed is among those spotlighted: the Community 1st Credit Union's new location on U.S. Highway 59, which opened earlier this year.
"Greg Hanshaw, the president and CEO of Community 1st Credit Union will be here to discuss their project," said Connell. "It's always great to talk to Greg about why they chose Shenandoah, and he'll be talking about not only the building, but why they chose Shenandoah for their latest expansion."
Also planned are updates from Kendra and Michael Weston on the renovation of the former Howard's Clothing and Sporting Goods building into Midwest Mental Health's new offices, and Dr. Margaret Brady on the Johnson Brothers Mills renovation project. Connell says attendees will also hear an update on the Shenandoah Senior Villa Apartment Complex's construction.
"We have over 40 people that have contacted us that we have taken contact information," he said. "But, again, there's a lot of questions asked--'when will you take applications formally? When will the facility be completed? Again, that's a huge facility. It's been an incredible opportunity just to watch the building of that structure."
Connell says all four projects are essential to Shenandoah's future growth.
"I always talk about what Michael Gartner, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author, told me one time," said Connell. "He said, 'Gregg, Shenandoah is not a county seat. You're not on an interstate, you don't have a college, you don't have a casino. How in the world does that community continue to grow and be so vibrant?' I said, you know, we've got a great history of entrepreneurs, we've got a great spirit in our community. I think these four projects just emulate that."
It's the second straight year for the Fremont County venue as the SCIA meeting's site.
"You know, a significant amount of our economic development is in Fremont County," he said. "Pella Corporation, Green Plains--everything that's west of Highway 59. We also are contracted by Fremont County to do economic development work. So, we don't see any real distinction between Shenandoah and Fremont County. We are all one."
Doors open at 6 p.m. Attendees have a choice of either lemon butter chicken or meat loaf balls. Cost of the dinner is $30. Reservations are due by July 24th. Call the SCIA offices at 712-246-3455 or email chamber@sciaiowa.com for reservations. You can hear the full interview with Gregg Connell here: