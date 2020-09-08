(Hamburg) -- Hamburg continues to rebuild and regroup following the devastating Missouri River floods of 2019.
Approximately $18 million has been raised from state and federal grants, plus about $150,000 in private donations for a long list of projects connected to the city's flood recovery efforts. Hamburg Mayor Cathy Crain says about 93 projects in 14 categories are in the planning stages. Crain says the state of Iowa awarded $14.6 million, alone, for an elevation of the Ditch 6 levee southwest of the community.
"It's going to be three miles long, over a hundred feed wide, and 15 feet tall," said Crain. "In addition, through the legislature that did two flood recovery funds, they allowed us money, so that we could buy the farm that the levee sits on, so that we could use that soil for the levee, and that would save hauling and road damage that we would have if we were to buy the dirt elsewhere."
City officials were forced to remove additional dirt placed on top of the levee following the 2011 flooding. Even with the extra dirt, Crain says the city was still vulnerable to flooding in the 2019. However, the mayor says the flooding last night wouldn't have been as severe.
"We still would have been short," she said, "because it still would have come over the levee. However, we still couldn't have saved ourselves, because of the two roads that drive through that levee. With three days--because that's all the notice any of us had regarding this flood--we couldn't have built up a berm in the opening in the two roads that go through the levee. In three days, we couldn't have done it."
Other projects include the construction of two new water wells on recently-purchased farmland to replace those compromised by the flooding, and a federal buyout and demolition program for more than 65 homes in the community.
"The letters were just sent out last week," said Crain, "letting those homeowners know that the government was interested in the purchase, if they're interested in selling. For those that are interested in selling their property, the city will have 90 days to tear down and remove the debris from the locations."
In addition, Crain says the city plans to demolish six flood-damaged buildings along Main Street.
"The damage to their foundations was so severe that we regret to say that those six need to come down," she said. "And so, now the city owns those six, and we're in the process of removing asbestos. Then, we will take them down in bites, and not, like, destroy a whole wall."
The mayor adds the state has awarded Hamburg a grant for redevelopment in the 1100 block of Main Street, including placing three new businesses in abandoned buildings in that location. The city also hopes to open a new Dollar Store and a $3 million hotel along Main Street in 2021. A complete listing of projects is provided here: