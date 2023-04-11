(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials are hearing feedback from local residents over the latest property assessments.
"Everyone got a major shock when they opened their mail a week ago," said County Assessor Sharon Dalton. "And, they've been calling to tell us how much they've enjoyed it."
Dalton sarcastically described the reaction to the 2023 assessed values during Tuesday's county board of supervisors meeting. Assessments mailed out March 31st indicated valuations for most property classes increased substantially this year for not only Montgomery County, but the entire state. Dalton attributed the increases to sales prices for properties across the county and region--which she calls "out of this world."
"They are so high," she said, "and to keep in compliance with the state laws, we need to be, on an average of our sales, between a 95-to-105% ratio between sale price and our assessed value. We were sitting at about 70% for residential and 69% for commercial."
Despite the increased assessments, Dalton says property taxes won't increase by that amount.
"The laws in the state of Iowa have it worked in there that no one class of properties' taxes statewide can go up more than 3% a year," said Dalton. "That's not to say that one person's might not go up 5, and one goes up 2. But, it's statewide, and that's what's called the rollback."
Dalton adds property taxes for this fall are based on 2022 property values. She adds the '23 assessments aren't effective until the fall, 2024 property tax payments. Count Supervisors Chair Mike Olson among those shocked by the latest assessments.
"I think what people need to realize--and I've talked to quite a few people who don't believe this--they think that we did this as a board," said Olson. "I said we didn't even know it was coming--at least I didn't."
Supervisor Donna Robinson says the assessment hikes are a statewide issue, not just in Montgomery County. April 25th is the deadline for residents to request formal reviews of their assessments. Dalton says her office has received seven "informal" contested assessments thus far.