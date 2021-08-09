(Shenandoah) -- Developments regarding certain properties are back on the Shenandoah City Council's agenda Tuesday night.
Meeting at 6 p.m. at Shenandoah City Hall, the council will discuss the proposed deeding of property at 900 South Center to Maloja, LLC. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News the company recently completed a rehabilitation project for the property at that location.
"They've had that particular property for a while now," said Lyman. "I know they completed gutted it, redid the roof, redid the front porch, painted it--all kinds of stuff. They slowly but surely picked away at it, and it's ready to hit the market. I know they've got another one there in the 600 block of South Center, as well, that they're actively working on right now."
Also Tuesday, the council will hold a public hearing on a State Revolving Loan Fund application for the design phase of the city's wastewater treatment plant renovation project. Lyman says the city is seeking $1.6 million for the project.
"This loan through SRF is actually a design loan," he said. "It's like a 0% interest loan that gets through a design phase that ends up getting rolled up into the overall project--just kind of interim financing."
Other agenda items include continuing discussion regarding the property at 907 7th Avenue. Action on the property was tabled at the last council meeting as the prospective buyer was unable to attend.