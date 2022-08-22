(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are targeting more nuisance properties for eradication.
At its regular meeting Tuesday evening at 6 at City Hall, the Shenandoah City Council is expected to consider requests for proposals for property demolition at 101 North Center, 113 University Avenue and 1213 and 1215 West Valley. Shenandoah City Administrator A. J. Lyman tells KMA News demolition is set after receiving a clean report on asbestos removal.
"The reason for the delay is we were waiting on some asbestos testing results," said Lyman. "And then, we had one little thing to clear up at 1213 and 1215 West Valley from a lien perspective. We're now ready to do that, and then hope to get those completed by the end of the year. We'll see how that all shakes out."
Lyman says all four properties have been on the city's "wish list" for removal for some time. Fire gutted the University Avenue property one year ago this month.
"We like to lump properties together," he said, "so that we get more of a competitive bid when it comes to demolition, rather than 'onesie, twosie' here and there. We end up saving a little money on that, and getting more bang for our buck."
Also on the agenda: the solicitation of bids for a property renovation at 201 North Broad Street, and street closures associated with Shenfest September 24 and a Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah event a week earlier.