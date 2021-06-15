(Red Oak) -- At least one proposal has been received for properties available from the Red Oak School District.
At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Red Oak School Board heard a proposal from Luke Dow for purchase of a vacant lot at the southwest corner of North 3rd and East Prospect Streets. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz tells KMA News Dow plans to convert the lot into a flower garden. Lorenz says the district must hold a public hearing on the proposal before accepting it.
"Next board meeting on June 28th, the board will consider a resolution authorizing the board secretary to post a hearing notice on June 29th," Lorenz. "Then, a public hearing will take place on July 12th, and the board will take official action that same night."
Lorenz says the lot was one of three properties targeted for divestiture by the board.
"Our board defined a pretty clear process for disposing of three properties," he said. "We have the Webster building, the Bancroft building, as well as an adjacent lot. Our board had asked potential bidders to submit written plans for their projects by June 7th, then present their proposals for the use of those parcels."
Lorenz says some interest was expressed in the vacant Webster and Bancroft elementary buildings.
"We had a number of groups tour the facilities," said Lorenz. "They had a number of really great ideas that I think are intriguing. The problem we're running into, like many old buildings, there's some asbestos abatement issues that would have to be addressed. So, anyone that would purchase those buildings, try to repurpose them or renovative them in many way, would have to address the asbestos--and that could be a costly endeavor. So, I think that would be one of the obstacles."
The superintendent says the board must find a solution to the asbestos issue in both buildings.
"We would like to see those buildings used, and used in the way that would add value to the community," he said. "We're going to have to think of creative ways to address that asbestos issue, whether to seek state or federal grants, or just look at some alternatives. But, I think that is in the long range plan."
Lorenz made his comments on KMA's 7:05 a.m. newscast. You can hear the full interview with Ron Lorenz here: