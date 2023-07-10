(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are hoping to unload some unwanted properties and equipment Tuesday evening.
Meeting at 6 p.m. at City Hall, the Shenandoah City Council holds public hearings on the pending sales of three city-owned properties. City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News one of the properties is an abandoned structure at 510 Tassa. Prospective owner Ross Gorby plans to demolish the structure.
"510 Tassa is an existing structure," said Gorby. "The bid the council accepted was to purchase the house, with the intent of demolishing it by the adjoining property owner. His intent is to build a garage on it, eventually."
Other hearings are slated for the sale of 109 West Sheridan Avenue to Steve and Tracy Cunningham for $1,000, and 1207 West Valley Avenue to Brandon Juon and Ryan Rogers for $500.
"109 West Sheridan, somebody wants to build a two-bedroom, two-bathroom house there," he said. "And then on 1207 West Valley, they want to build a four-bedroom, two-bathroom house on that."
Hearings are also scheduled for sales of two pieces of city equipment: a 1971 AMC Deuce and a 2019 Peterbilt vehicle. Other agenda items include the hiring of city personnel, and the purchase of new equipment for the city's street department.