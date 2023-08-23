(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are holding off on legal action against a property owner attempting to abate a nuisance.
By a 3-0 vote Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council approved Mayor Roger McQueen's recommendation not to take action against Paul Burton and Laura Newquist, owners of a nuisance property at 800 Maple Street. Last week, city officials sent a letter to the landowners, warning them to address issues with the property, or else face litigation. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, McQueen says one of the issues identified involved the structure's roof. The mayor says Burton fixed the roof within 6 days of the letter's receipt.
"He got a letter last week," said McQueen, "and over the weekend, he got the roof shingled. It was the fastest reaction to a letter that I've ever seen. It was my recommendation last (Tuesday) night to give them more time, because I honestly feel looking at the house they just finished up on Summit, that they will do this one, and it will be a very nice looking home, and we can get somebody in there to buy it or rent it."
Another issue involved an unkempt lawn. Burton says recent developments prevented them from mowing.
"Before then, there's never been anything, any hassles," said Burton. "I know all the neighbors. Nobody's ever said anything, because we have kept it mowed. It's just we ran into weather, and our mower blew. I could give you a hundred excuses, but it hasn't been an issue up until that one day."
Burton says he's willing to provide the council further updates, and work with the city in renovating the structure.
"We've done several houses in town," he said. "Our agenda is, we just want to keep our community beautiful, and instead of demolition, bring them (properties) back to life, and provide housing for folks."
Burton also hopes to remove two apple trees on the property, which he calls "awful."