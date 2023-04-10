(Shenandoah) -- Plans for housing development and renovations are at stake at Tuesday night's Shenandoah City Council meeting.
Public hearings on the sale of five city-owned properties are scheduled for the 6 p.m. meeting at City Hall. One high-profile property is the former Sac 'N Save location at 301 West Sheridan Avenue. Michael and Kindra Weston want to purchase the lot for $4,250 to develop either apartments or duplexes at that location. Other hearings are set for the sale of 100 West Sheridan Avenue to Dr. Rebecca Rose, 102 West Lowell Avenue to Alvin and Janis Hale, 109 West Lowell to Jim Downing, and 305 West Valley to Gina Lamreau. Speaking on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen says the proposed sales are part of the city's effort to address empty lots and dilapidated structures.
"Two of them were homes that we recently sold by the city, and we recently got them back from the people who purchased them last time--so we put them back up," said McQueen. These were houses that will be rehabbed--rather, the new owners want to use them for a residence, or a rental or whatever, but at least they'll be improved. They'll provide a couple more houses for the lots that we sold.
"The city has a lot of empty lots, so we're going to start moving those--whether it be for green space, or for people to build on," he added.
In addition to getting the properties back on the tax rolls, City Administrator A.J. Lyman says the city wants to avoid demolition.
"We've actually got of list for solicitation of demolition bids here for five different properties," said Lyman. "Sometimes, by the time that the city gets them they're just beyond the point of saving. For these ones that have potential to be rehabbed, we'd rather somebody get to work on doing that, and save us having to tear them down."
Also on Tuesday night's agenda: a fire protection agreement with Locust Grove Township, the annual William Smith Trust report, an agreement with JEO Consultants for the city's nutrient reduction strategy, appointment of a new airport commission member, and the hiring of a new police officer, and summer employees for the Shenandoah Golf Course.