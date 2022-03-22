(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are planning another round of property sales in the future.
At its regular meeting at 6 this evening at City Hall, the Shenandoah City Council is expected to set public hearings for its April 12th session on a plethora of proposed sales. One proposed action involves the sale of property at 300 Sycamore Street to Shenandoah Pregnancy and Resource Center totaling $50. SPARC Board Chair Kathy Langley expressed the organization's interest in obtaining city property at a February meeting. Langley says SPARC is currently based out of a local church. Langley says SPARC is currently based out of a local church.
"We currently use space made available to us by the Nazarene Church, for which we are very grateful," she said. "Though it is a wonderful place to begin, we cannot come close to providing the assistance we would like to in our current situation. We the members of the Shenandoah Pregnancy and Resource Center need your help in making the most of the funds we have in help as many in need as possible."
Council members will also consider setting public hearings for that same April meeting for proposed property sales at 505 West Valley Avenue, 112 East Thomas Avenue, 108 North Center Street, 510 Tassa Street and 109 West Lowell Avenue. Also on the agenda: approval of an agreement with Community Loan Servicing LLC for the demolition of property at 1106 West Thomas Avenue in exchange for the lot once demolition is accomplished.
Council members will also hold a public hearing tonight on a proposed change in the city's animal-at-large regulations. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman recently told KMA News the amendment involves replacing a court appearance with fines.
"Currently, the way the ordinance reads, if an animal is caught at large, a court appearance is issued to them," said Lyman. "The chief of police (Josh Gray), and city attorney (Mahlon Sorensen), have proposed that we just institute a municipal fine for that, instead, rather than a court appearance, to make it simpler and easier to enforce."
Lyman says the change would eliminate the need for a police officer to appear in court on the violation. He says violators would be subject to various levels of fines, depending on the infraction. Another public hearing concerns Shenandoah Municipal Airport's runway pavement project plans, specs, form of contract and cost estimates for the pavement. Council members will also consider awarding bids for crop and hay ground located near the airport, and hay ground located near the city's water treatment plant and city well sites.