(Shenandoah) -- Potential property sales highlight Tuesday night's Shenandoah City Council meeting.
Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News public hearings--and the setting of future public hearings--are the agenda of the council's 6 p.m. at Shenandoah City Hall.
"We've got a public hearing on the transfer of 400 Evergreen Street to the city," said Lyman, "along with $2,000 for the demo or rehab of that home. We've got the public hearing on the sale of a strip of property along Mayridge to the homeowner at 1601 South Elm Street. We've got the potential setting of a public hearing of the sale of 1202 South Center and 302 South Sycamore."
In addition, Lyman says the council will consider placing stop signs at all avenues along Walnut Street. He says local residents contacted one of the council members about the need for stop signs at intersections along Walnut.
"Right now, they're all yield signs, with the exception of 7th Avenue," he said. "In talking to the police chief, and our street department head, kind of looking at it, where residents park in that area, sometimes the sightlines can be a little difficult. So, we're going to go ahead and recommend to turn all those yields signs into stop signs."
Also on the agenda: the council will consider a request to place a crosswalk on East Nishna Road near the bus stop at Harrison Street.
"There's students needing to cross Nishna, and there's no crosswalk there," said Lyman. "There's no stop signs. So, we're trying to find a way to adequately address that within our means. So,. right now, we're looking at putting in a crosswalk at Harrison and East Nishna in order allow to allow kids to cross there. We've also been talking with Jon Weinrich at the school about the placement of some bus stops--but more to follow on that."
Council members will also consider hiring new staff members.