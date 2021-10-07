(Clarinda) -- The Page County Board of Supervisors has given their approval to a plan that would add two stretches of road to the county's farm-to-market designation.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday night, the supervisors approved a resolution for a modification of the farm-to-market system in the county. With the board's blessing, County Engineer J.D. King can now present the plan to the state's farm-to-market review board -- comprised of county engineers throughout the state. King says the first stretch of road that he is proposing to be added to the system is a stretch of Teak Avenue east of Braddyville.
"J55 is a farm-to-market, V Avenue going north and south is a farm-to-market and 300th Street going east and west," said King. "Right now, Teak -- between 314th and 300th -- is an area service road, so we spend local money on it only. Teak on up to Shambaugh and 265th is all farm-to-market. So, there's a mile-and-a-half gap in our farm-to-market there."
The farm-to-market designation allows the county to utilize federal and state funds for improvements and maintenance, as the roads are considered critical feeders to move agricultural commodities to market. King says the designation would speed up improvements in the southeast portion of the county.
"It improves the network in Buchanan Township," said King. "Some folks think they're slighted. It's true that there's no pavements in Buchanan Township. There are hard surface roads, but no true pavements."
The second proposed addition would include building and reshaping a new stretch of road south of Yorktown. King says his plan would elminate one bridge and create a new stretch of road north of Snake Creek.
"Basically, there's two bridges over Snake Creek," said King. "One is on L Avenue and then one on the curve on 220th. What I'm proposing here is to build a section of road and get rid of the east Snake Creek bridge on L Avenue. I can certainly build 2,200 feet of roadway for the cost of a bridge."
Once L Avenue crosses Snake Creek, the new road would head northeast into the south end of Yorktown. Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris says he's heard comments regarding the sharp angle of the road. King says the county has some leeway when designing the new road.
"If they want to run it closer to the (creek), we can do that," said King. "The way it is now is following a property line. It's the old railroad. That's the city corporate limit line also. That's the rationale behind the diagonal."
If approved by the farm-to-market review board, King says both projects are still several years away from coming to fruition.