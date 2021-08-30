(Des Moines) -- The process is underway that could lead to the construction of the first carbon dioxide pipeline in Iowa.
Iowa Utilities Board spokesman Don Tormey says Summit Carbon Solutions is considering the pipeline. “It’s referred to as the Midwest Carbon Express, proposed to run through several Midwest states, including Iowa. The project in Iowa would be proposed to cross 30 Iowa counties,” Tormey says.*
Pottawattamie, Mills, Fremont and Page counties are among those potentially impacted by the pipeline. Summit Carbon Solutions is an affiliate of the Summit Agricultural Group owned by Bruce Rastetter of Alden. Tormey says the project would be classified as a hazardous liquid pipeline — and that is why it falls under the IUB’s jurisdiction.
“The project proposes to partner with a number of ethanol plants in five states to capture carbon dioxide emissions and transport the liquified carbon dioxide to North Dakota, where it will be stored in deep underground geologic storage locations, ” according to Tormey. The first step is to set up hearings in the counties that would be impacted.
“After all the meetings have concluded, the company has to wait at least 30 days to file a petition with the IUB for a new pipeline permit,” he explains. “Once they file, that gets reviewed by the board and staff and there are several steps in the process. For example, setting a public hearing date, setting dates for testimony and exhibits to be filed, that sort of thing.” He says landowners will get a notice of the upcoming hearings on the pipeline.
Tormey says if you can’t attend the meeting in your county you can attend one in another county, and the IUB will offer a virtual meeting on October 12th at 5:30 p-m. Tormey says there are other ways you can also comment on the pipeline with written comments or objections electronically using the IUB open docket form on their website, or through an email to customer@IUB@iowa.gov.
The first public hearing is in Hardin County at noon on September 13th. Locally, other hearings are set in Pottawattamie County October 6th at 6 p.m. at Impact Hill in Oakland, in Mills County October 11th at noon at the Lakin Community Center in Malvern, and October 11th at 6 p.m. at the Waterfalls in Farragut. Representatives of Midwest Carbon Express are also expected to be speak at boards of supervisors meetings in Mills and Page counties Tuesday morning.