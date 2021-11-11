(KMAland) -- As two proposed carbon dioxide pipelines begin to take shape in Iowa, the opposition is also growing amongst landowners and environmentalists alike.
During an online webinar session Wednesday night, the Iowa Chapter of the Sierra Club, a non-profit environmental organization, made their case against the proposed CO2 pipelines from Navigator CO2 Ventures and Summit Carbon Solutions. Conservation director Jessica Mazour says there are plenty of reasons against these types of pipelines, including the inherent dangers and the lack of a genuinely positive impact on the climate. However, Mazour says a large amount of public money also goes into private organizations.
"The only way that (CEO Bruce) Rastetter and Summit, and Navigator can do this, is with massive amounts of public money," Mazour said. "They're going to be making money off 45Q tax credits, they are going to be making money in California's carbon market, and they're going to ask for local and state incentives, we don't know what those are yet, but there will be some."
As of now, Summit Carbon Solutions intends to gain eminent domain of the land through the use of voluntary easements. On top of encouraging landowners to refuse to sign the voluntary forms, Mazour says the process represents a larger issue.
"You think about the details of this pipeline, Summit's going to own the CO2, own the infrastructure, and is going to get all the profits, but they're asking Iowans to take all the risk," Mazour said. "They need our money and our land to make their profits, and I should say Summit and Navigator."
Mazour also cited a CO2 pipeline explosion in Satartia, Mississippi, carrying CO2 for a similar process. She questioned the intention with the stored CO2 in North Dakota after, in March, Summit CEO Bruce Rastetter said the company was exploring a tax credit known as enhanced oil recovery, involving the injection of the CO2 into depleted oil fields. But, Mazour says company representatives have since denied the claim.
However, one of the more significant impacts for a state like Iowa is the agricultural impact. Janet Holmes, who was tasked with covering the effects of the North Dakota Access Pipeline, says the contractors made several infractions on that project, including the failure to care for topsoil on farmland properly.
"From all the reports that I read, and I've dealt with about a dozen landowners, they removed an average of 12 to 18 inches of top soil, when they were supposed to remove it all," Holmes said. "I know three farmers wrote letters telling them, 'remove it all, we'll make room to stockpile it,' but they don't care, that's not their interest, their interest is getting the pipe in."
Holmes also has concerns over the use of ISG, Inc as inspectors and engineers for impacted counties after saying they allowed the contractors to work in poor weather conditions, resulting in significant soil compaction.
"I have issues with ISG because they didn't stop it, I don't think they were even there," Holmes said. "Now the new Chapter Nine addresses that, but this is why you have to band together and not sign these easements, because this kind of compaction can't be undone, you know it goes down 20 to 30 feet."