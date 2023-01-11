(Clarinda) – Efforts to establish a leash law for animals in Clarinda have gone back to square one.
By a 3-2 vote Wednesday, the Clarinda City Council rejected the second reading of a proposed ordinance amendment that would have required pets to be on a leash when off the owner’s premises. The rejection came after a handful of citizens spoke out asking for more strict regulations to be adopted. Colleen Strong says she deals with at-large animals when walking her dog.
"Myself and my dog have been subjected to situations that could have accelerated to serious," said Strong. "What are we to do on our daily walks to protect ourselves from dogs running loose? We cannot stop and call the police, and by the time they could get there, it could be too late. I'm suggesting that the ordinance be that unless your dog is in a fenced or electronic fenced yard, if they are out of your house that they will be tethered in some manner, regardless of size or breed."
Cindy Herr owns and operates a dog grooming business in Clarinda. Herr says she is concerned about enforcement of any potential ordinance, stating current rules are hard enough to enforce.
"If we do have a leash law, I'm concerned about who is going to be enforcing that," said Herr. "Because that does take some paperwork and that seems to be the big issue; we don't have the time or the people to do paperwork."
Other suggestions from residents concerned addressing specific breeds in the ordinance. Mayor Craig Hill says regardless of what type of ordinance the city adopts; it will still be up to pet owners to abide by the regulations.
"It still comes down to the responsibility of the owner of the animal to make sure that they are doing what is right for their animal, as well as for the community," said Hill. "There's a limitation of what we can do."
Following discussion, Councilman Matt Ridge motioned to approve the second reading, stating that they could always take up another amendment with stricter provisions in the future. Ridge and Councilman Jamie Shore both voted in favor of the proposed leash law, while councilmembers Jeff McCall, Kaley Neal and Austin Ascherl voted against. City Manager Gary McClarnon was instructed by the council to write a stricter ordinance that could be presented to the council in two weeks. McClarnon says he would look an ordinance similar to Los Angeles, California, which requires all animals not in a fenced-in yard to be on a leash.
"If you don't have an enclosure or a fenced-in area, then you would have to have your animal under control with a leash or on a rope or something like that," said McClarnon. "I think that answers what you are wanting. That way, if someone has a fenced-in yard they can still let it loose in the fenced-in yard because it is contained."
Additionally, the council is expected to hear a presentation from resident John Millhone at its next meeting regarding its animal control ordinance. In other business, the council approved a new set of fees for the Clarinda City Cemetery.