(Percival) -- After sustaining significant flooding during the floods of 2019 in KMAland, a proposed levee district in western Fremont County has begun to take shape.
In conjunction with the Iowa Department of Transportation or IDOT, business owners near Percival petitioned to create a levee district near Highway 2 and Interstate 29 in Fremont County approximately a year ago. Jim Olmstead, a civil engineer with Olmstead and Perry, leading the engineering of the proposed levee, says the levee would help protect certain parts of the two roadways that are susceptible to flooding.
"The first purpose was to ensure transportation would continue during a future flood event," Olmstead said. "That continuation of traffic basically involved I-29 south of Highway 2 into Missouri, and then westward across Highway 2 into Nebraska, and then Highway 75 back up North to Omaha where it would connect back into Interstate 80."
Olmstead says the IDOT also recognizes the need for commercial development along with their continued traffic flow.
"The Iowa DOT recognizes that you have to have some commerce along the way for people to stop, to stretch, to eat, to fill up their cars and trucks with gas and diesel fuel to enable the continuity of traffic to occur," Olmstead said. "So, because of those issues, the petition was to seek relief from future flooding by creating a levee to protect not only the Highway 2 area and that interchange but also the commercial development there."
Olmstead says approximately 28-to-30 acres of land will make up the district, surrounded by the levee.
In addition to the typical levee tax on the businesses in the district, attorney Matt Woods says the IDOT is willing to pay for the upfront costs.
"It's basically a tax that will be levied every fall, or payed every fall for the use of maintaining it," Woods said. "In this particular case, the (Iowa) Department of Transportation is willing to front the costs to actually construct the levee system, which is pretty generous and necessary because these things can become quite expensive."
However, Woods says the construction and approach to this levee district are different from most he has encountered.
"Most of the levees that I've been involved with are actually federal levees, so they've been constructed and engineered pursuant to the (U.S.) Corps of Engineers, and then they're handed over to the local sponsors to maintain it on an annual basis," Woods said. "In this particular case, the Corps of Engineers is not involved. It is not a federal levee system, this is strictly being done by the local landowners, in conjunction with transportation."
The IDOT and business owners presented an initial design to the Fremont County Board of Supervisors. However, the board requested more information and a potential design change. Olmstead says he hopes to bring that information back to the board within a month. After which, the board will need to hold a public hearing before approval for the proposed levee district.